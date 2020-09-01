Madison County Probate Court Judge Cody Cross has released his August caseload report:
•Estate/guardianship filings: 24
•Civil hearings conducted 18
•Mental health hearings:0
•Misdemeanor traffic cases filed: 162
•Weapons carry licenses issued: 118
•Weapons carry licenses denied or revoked: 2
•Marriage license applications: 30
•Certified birth/death records issued: 133
•Cases requiring courtroom interpreter: 8
•Total monies collected: $48,748.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.