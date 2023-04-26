Despite a ruptured gas line during construction last week, the upgrades to the Comer Red Barn in Cliff Yarbrough Park continue to speed forward.
Scott Porter, Comer Utilities Superintendent, reported to the council that the break came as a result of an unmarked line not identified by 811, the corporation dedicated to help prevent damage to underground utilities.
“It’s going to be really nice,” said Mayor Jimmy Yarbrough at the Comer City Council Meeting on Monday. He said the city hopes to have the bathrooms completed to use for the Chamber of Commerce’s Taste-of-Madison County event May 13.
Also moving forward is the sewer project to increase treatment capacity in and around the city. Porter also told the council that the utilities department is about 30 days from finalizing the plan and 60-to-80 days from reviewing bids. He estimates the project’s completion date at the end of October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.