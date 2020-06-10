The company handling the creosote-treated railroad ties for Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) in Colbert is seeking an air permit from the state Environmental Protection Division so that it can lawfully grind the ties at the facility.
And the state Environmental Protection Division (EPD) is taking public comments on the National Salvage and Service Corporation air permit application until June 19. Comments can be sent to EPD.Comments@dnr.ga.gov.
National Salvage was issued a “Notice of Violation” Feb. 10 from the EPD for “failure to obtain a permit” to grind the ties at the GRP facility. National Salvage applied for an air permit from the EPD in April.
In that application, the company stated that “the grinder has a potential throughput of 100 tons of railroad ties per hour.”
The burning of railroad ties, which are treated with creosote, a carcinogen, at GRP has been a source of great distress for a number of residents around the area, who say their lives have been severely compromised by the burning of creosote and the sound of the plant.
GRP has the legal authority under the EPD to burn the crossties, but that could soon change. The House of Representatives unanimously passed HB857 in March, which would ban the burning of creosote-treated railroad ties as a fuel source. But that bill has stalled due to the coronavirus shutdown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.