Local residents have an opportunity Tuesday to let state officials know what they think of Georgia Renewable Power’s plan to release wastewater into Beaverdam Creek.
The Georgia Environmental Protection Division will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 2 via Zoom on Georgia Renewable Power’s application to discharge treated wastewater in Beaverdam Creek.
The matter was discussed Monday night at the Madison County commissioners meeting. Madison County Clean Power Coalition co-chairs Drago Tesanovich and Gina Ward asked for the commissioners to join them in opposing the permit. Tesanovich said there are other options and that GRP is taking the cheapest route available to dispose of its wastewater at the expense of citizens.
Commissioners said they need more information before they would back such an effort. Ward suggested the board have Dr. Frank Carl, who has a PhD in biochemistry and is the science advisor for Savannah Riverkeeper, visit the group to talk about the GRP permit and possible alternatives.
Carey Davis, executive vice-president of GRP, was contacted this past week about the application and declined to comment.
The Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) reports that an average of .273 (million gallons per day) or 273,000 gallons will be released from GRP’s Colbert facility, with a maximum of 3.55 million gallons per day.
According to the EPD permit, the water includes “treated boiler blowdown, boiler feedwater, boiler area drains, reverse osmosis reject water, STG sump area drains, cooling tower blowdown and stormwater.”
Members of MCCPC have voiced concern about the proposed discharge.
“These streams are lacking in sufficient flow to help dilute the pollutants in GRP’s waste water, making the proposed waste water release plan a great recipe for an algae-filled sewer,” Ward wrote. “Even worse, check out some of the ‘ingredients’ of GRP’s waste water soup: ammonia, phosphorus, chloroform and cyanide, among other things.”
MCCPC has links to documents, including the 66-page application, at madisoncleanpowercoalition.com.
EPD officials recently said that the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) relies on regular self-monitoring performed by the permitted facility.
“EPD conducts monitoring when it determines it is necessary,” wrote EPD Director of Communications Kevin Chambers.
The EPD says the agency has included limits on what can be discharged.
“EPD has reviewed the effluent data that was provided with the permit application as well as additional lab analysis of wastewater from the facility and have included effluent limits in the draft permit that are protective of water quality standards for the waterbody’s designated use,” wrote Chambers. “EPD will conduct periodic inspections and respond to complaints.”
Fact sheets are available on EPD’s website accessible through the publicly available Georgia EPD Online System (GEOS) at https://geos.epd.georgia.gov/GA/GEOS/Public/GovEnt/Shared/Pages/Main/Login.aspx by searching for Submittal No: 462714.
Those wishing to comment on the application can e-mail EPDcomments@dnr.ga.gov.
HOW TO PARTICIPATE: The Georgia Environmental Protection Division will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 2 via Zoom on Georgia Renewable Power’s application to discharge treated wastewater in Beaverdam Creek. To log into the public hearing on your computer, copy and paste this link into your browser: https://gaepd.zoom.us/j/96881364173 The meeting ID is 968 8136 4173. The passcode is 572750.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.