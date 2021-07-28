The Comer City Council will hold a public hearing at 5:30 p.m., Aug. 23 in the Comer Travel Museum to consider a request by Dwight McCormic to operate a personal care/group home on behalf of Modern Pathways in the two multi-family residences at 827 Hwy. 72 E. A vote will follow during the council’s regular meeting that night at 6 p.m.
McCormic told the council Monday that four-to-six people are currently using the residence for this purpose with staff present 24/7. He said the maximum number of people to be housed there would be 20.
In other matters Monday, the council heard from Jennifer Drago about an event scheduled at the Travel Museum August 21, from noon to 1:30 p.m. to promote good relations between the Comer community and police and emergency personnel. Food will be provided and everyone is encouraged to attend.
•Kalen Nash presented his ongoing challenge to access his sewer line that runs through an adjacent property. The city attorney advised that it is a civil matter since the city does not own or maintain the lines involved.
•American Rescue Plan (ARP) money was discussed, and Mayor Pro Tem Yarbrough encouraged the council to bring in plans soon to make the Dec. 31, 2022 deadline. Suggestions were to upgrade Arnold Park, Cliff Yarbrough Park, and water and sewer infrastructure, reimburse the city for Covid-related costs, and offer employee retention bonuses. Discussion was tabled until all members can be present.
•Compensation changes for the mayor and council were discussed, and tabled until all members can be present.
•The 2021 mill rate was discussed, and the consensus was to leave it unchanged. Public hearings will be held, and relevant notices published regarding the increased total revenue before a vote is held in t he August meeting.
•The Martin property at 773 Clairmont Ave was discussed and a variance to accommodate a new manufactured home at this location was approved.
•The council agreed to give Cody Post a raise.
•Jody Blackmon discussed classes scheduled and their cost. He plans to pressure wash the tables and playground equipment at Arnold Park, and purchase two pet waste cans for Cliff Yarbrough Park. Paving should be complete by t he end of July. Blackmon reminded the council that application for 2022 LMIG (Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant) money opens Aug. 1 and ends Aug. 31, and advised that they negotiate with the county to continue their scheduled paving of Pine Valley Farm Road onto Clover Avenue.
•Chief Dennis Bell reported the sale of a Crown Victoria, and a request for a 35 mph sign on Sunset eastbound. There were no major crimes. An abandoned truck was removed by the owner, and discussions are ongoing with a resident on W Pine that has junk on his property. Madison County code enforcement is planning a ride-along t o investigate more situations in the city and lend support where they can.
•The Christmas Parade was discussed. The Comer Women’s Club may be pulling back their considerable involvement, and have requested additional support from citizens and city staff. A few residents were mentioned as alternative help.
•Mayor Pro Tem Yarbrough made a motion to make all utility rates changeable by resolution instead of amending the ordinances every time. The action passed unanimously. City Clerk Mary Anderson was asked to investigate the possibility of credit checks prior to opening new water accounts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.