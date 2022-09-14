Some confusion and questions opened last Thursday’s comprehensive plan workshop at Union Baptist Church outside Hull.
Hall Consulting and Planning, hired by the board of commissioners to compile the state-required plan, has been conducting workshops through the summer, but a few of the night’s approximately 70 attendees had only recently heard of them.
“Tell me what this is all about,” an attendee interjected at the beginning of the meeting. “Is this generally a kind of zoning thing you’re trying to figure out?”
He had only recently heard of the workshops and was unclear in their purpose, even indicating certain political leanings may have been left out of communication with the process.
After reiterating the purpose and process, which consultant Marilyn Hall has explained at the start of each comp plan meeting, District 5 Commissioner Derek Doster reminded the group that the plan is non-partisan.
“The notion of whatever denomination is beside your name, it needs to be left outside this meeting,” he said. He encouraged all attendees to share, be honest, and not drive an agenda for an initiative that will be used as a tool to guide the county’s direction for the next 20 years. Moreover, he encouraged all to continue to invite and share the schedule for future meetings so that the plan includes a wide range of input.
Marilyn Hall, workshop organizer continued by explaining the comprehensive plan’s draft priorities that have arisen from previous workshops.
The plan is to guide economic development in the county and cities. Community input has asked for a more diversified economic base to balance the tax burden with residential property owners. In addition, previous workshop attendees stress the need to attract clean business and industry that will create jobs within the county.
Within the needs of economic development, the plan will include a strategic outline of infrastructure improvements. The infrastructure projects include internet and broadband expansion throughout the county. In addition, a plan for targeted water and sewer needs will be developed.
Suggestions for improving the protections for environmental resources and agricultural lands will be stressed. Implementation of these safeguards could include increased staffing in the Code Enforcement office, new zoning and/ or codes for agricultural areas and waterways, focused growth within the cities, and even increased oversight of industrial development with newly formed citizen boards.
Finally, the plan will address common sense and community desired solutions to affordable housing within the county. Ms. Hall indicated a call from citizens to provide more options, especially within cities. These may include more townhome or duplex opportunities in some cities.
During the exercise portion of the workshop. Tables of participants marked aerial maps with colors designated for areas with use characteristics. The tables discussed current use and were asked to mark areas for expansion or changes of those character groups.
Afterward, some small groups reported a summary of their discussions.
“No matter the choices we make, let’s look at what we love and then base those [future] choices based on that so in the end, we still have something we love, even with the change,” asked one of the groups and recapped the specific requests of the others.
Meeting details have not been finalized for all future workshops. However, the next county-focused workshop is September 29 at 6 p.m. at the Jackson County EMC office in Hull.
Carlton will conduct a city-focused workshop on September 19 at 6 p.m. at the Carlton Baptist Church.
