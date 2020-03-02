Fourteen people threw their hats in the ring as candidates for Madison County offices on the first day of qualifying Monday.
They included:
•Board of Education District 3 (non partisan race): Cindy Nash
•Board of Education District 4 (non partisan race):Byron Lee
•Board of Education District 5 (non partisan race): Cynthia Fortson
•Probate Court Judge (non partisan race): Cody Cross
•Board of Commissioners chairman: Rhonda Wooten, Republican
•Board of Commissioners District 1: Stanley Thomas, Republican
•Board of Commissioners District 1: Dennis Adams, Republican
•Board of Commissioners District 2: Grant Gillespie, Republican
•Board of Commissioners District 2: Terry Chandler, Republican
•Board of Commissioners District 2: Larry Stewart, Republican
•Board of Commissioners District 2: Conolus Scott, Democrat
•Clerk of Court: Katie Cross, Republican
•Sheriff: Michael Moore, Republican
•Tax commissioner: Lamar Dalton, Republican
Qualifying for 2020 local elections will end at noon Friday, March 6. Primaries and non partisan elections will be held May 19. The general election will be Nov. 5.
All candidates who wish to qualify for all races will qualify at the Board of Elections and Registration Office, 94 Spring Lake Drive, Danielsville.
For information, contact Tracy Dean at the Board of Elections and Registration Office at 706-795-6335.
Qualifying fees are as follows: Sheriff, $1,943.28; Clerk of Superior Court, $1,591.05; Tax Commissioner, $1,591.05; Probate Judge, $1,591.05; Chairman, BOC, $1,943.28; BOC, District 1 and 2 Commissioners, $216; Board of Education, $94.62; and Coroner, $351.81.
EARLY VOTING BEGINS
Early voting for the March 24 presidential preference primary began Monday. It will be held through March 20 at the elections office at 94 Spring Lake Drive in Danielsville.
