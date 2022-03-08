Qualifying for county primary and non-partisan elections set for May 24 will continue through noon, Friday, March 11.
Madison County commission seats in Districts 3, 4 and 5 are up for grabs this year. And as of Tuesday afternoon, the three incumbents had each qualified without any challengers so far. School board seats in Districts 1 and 2 are up for election this year, and incumbent Angie McGinnis had qualified as of Tuesday with no opposition so far. Incumbent Magistrate Judge David Patton has qualified to keep his seat without any challengers as of yet.
Frank Ginn has qualified to keep his seat as the District 47 State Senator, but he’ll face a challenge from Republican Charlie Chase, a general contractor from Winder. Republican Ross Harvin has also announced his candidacy for the post, but hadn’t qualified as of press time.
House representative Alan Powell hadn’t qualified for his District 32 post as of press time, but Republican Chris Erwin of Homer, who works in construction, has qualified to see the position.
No one had qualified for the District 33 House seat held by Robert Leverett as of press time.
Updates can be found at https://sos.ga.gov/qualifying-candidate-information
All candidates will qualify at the Madison County Board of Elections and Registration Office at 20 Albany Ave., Danielsville.
Local offices up for grabs in 2022 and their qualifying fees are: magistrate judge, $1,491.64; board of education, districts 1 and 2, $94.63; and board of commissioners, districts 3, 4 and 5, $216.
For information, contact the Board of Elections and Registration Office at 706-795-6335.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.