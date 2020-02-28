It’s time for local 2020 election hopefuls to officially jump in the race.
Qualifying for local elections begins at 9 a.m., Monday, March 2, and will end at noon Friday, March 6. Primaries and non partisan elections will be held May 19.
All candidates who wish to qualify for all races will qualify at the Board of Elections and Registration Office, 94 Spring Lake Drive, Danielsville.
For information, contact Tracy Dean at the Board of Elections and Registration Office at 706-795-6335.
Qualifying fees are as follows: Sheriff, $1,943.28; Clerk of Superior Court, $1,591.05; Tax Commissioner, $1,591.05; Probate Judge, $1,591.05; Chairman, BOC, $1,943.28; BOC, District 1 and 2 Commissioners, $216; Board of Education, $94.62; and Coroner, $351.81.
