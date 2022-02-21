Qualifying for county primary and non-partisan elections set for May 24 will be held from 9 a.m., Monday, March 7 to noon, Friday, March 11.
All candidates will qualify at the Madison County Board of Elections and Registration Office at 20 Albany Ave., Danielsville.
Local offices up for grabs in 2022 and their qualifying fees are: magistrate judge, $1,491.64; board of education, districts 1 and 2, $94.63; and board of commissioners, districts 3, 4 and 5, $216.
For information, contact the Board of Elections and Registration Office at 706-795-6335.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.