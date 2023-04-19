Qualifying for the upcoming City of Hull June 20 special elections was held recently with contested races in three of the four seats up for grabs.
John Barber and Paul Walton will square off in the mayor’s race. Kathy Connell will face Jerry Willoughby for the Post 3 council seat, while Cindy Bozeman will run again Marilyn Walton in Post 4. Shawn Bozeman is running unopposed for the Post 2 seat.
