It’s time for those seeking to serve in local government to throw their hats in the ring for November 2 elections.
Qualifying for local posts will be held next week:
•BOC: Aug. 16-18, from 9 a.m. Monday to noon Wednesday at the board of elections office, for the unexpired term of Theresa Bettis, District 3. Qualifying fee: $216.
•Carlton: Aug. 17-19, 8 a.m. to noon and 6 to 8 p.m., at city hall. Positions to be filled are post 3, Terry Kidd, incumbent; post 4, Ken Parthun, incumbent; post 5, Pete Wagenaar, incumbent. Qualifying fee: $30.
•Colbert: Aug. 18-20, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at city hall, four-year terms, seats currently held by Ray Thomas and Evelyn Power. Qualifying fee: $49.93.
•Comer: Aug. 16-20, 8:30 to 4:30 p.m. at city hall, for mayor (two-year term), council district 1 (four-year term) currently held by Jimmy Yarbrough, and council district 4 (four-year term) currently held by Eddie West. Qualifying: $60 for mayoral candidates and $45 for council candidates.
•Danielsville: Aug. 16 – 18, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., council seats 3 and 4 (four-year terms) currently held by Steve Russum and Jon Hendrix. Qualifying fee: $87.52
•Hull: Aug. 16-18 from 6 to 7 p.m. at city hall, for the four-year posts (1-3) currently held by Marilyn Walton, Brian Koepnick and John Barber. Qualifying fee: $19.50.
•Ila: Aug. 17-19, 9 a.m. to noon at city hall, to fill the unexpired term of Nathaniel Hobbs. Qualifying fee: $38.34.
