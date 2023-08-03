Qualifying for this year’s municipal elections starts Aug. 21.
Here is a brief look at the county’s municipal elections:
CARLTON
The positions up for grabs in Carlton include the mayor’s post, held by Cynthia Hobbs, and three council seats.
Council post no. 1 is up for grabs, which is currently held by Tim Seymour, as well as council post no. 2 currently held by Amanda Willis. There is also a special election to fill the vacant post no. 5, previously held by Pete Wagenaar. The term for post no. 5 will expire Dec. 31, 2025.
Qualifying will be held from Aug. 22 to 24 at the city hall. Visit the city hall to qualify during these days from 8 a.m. to noon and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fees will be $45 for the mayor’s post and $30 for council positions.
COLBERT
Colbert’s seats up for grabs include the mayor’s post, held by Tim Wyatt, and council positions no. 1 and 2. One council position is currently filled by Roger Fortson and the other is vacant after Jonathan Pou recently resigned.
Qualifying for the offices listed above will be held at Colbert City Hall beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 21 and ending at 1 p.m. on Aug. 23. Fees will be $122.60 for the mayor’s post and $49.93 for council positions.
COMER
The positions up for grabs in Comer include the mayor’s post, held by Jimmy Yarbrough, and council no. 2 and 3 seats. The no. 2 seat is currently held by Ron Farren and the no. 3 seat is vacant after Laura Minish recently resigned.
Qualifying will begin on Aug. 21 at 8:30 a.m. and will close on Aug. 25 at 4:30 p.m. at the Comer City Hall. Fees will be $60 for the mayor’s post and $45 for council positions.
DANIELSVILLE
Danielsville’s seats up for grabs include the mayor’s post, currently held by Michael Wideman, and council posts currently held by Nancy Frederico and Libby Loftis.
Qualifying for the offices listed above will begin on Aug. 21 at 8:30 a.m. and will end on Aug. 23 at 4:30 p.m. Fees will be $121.44 for the mayor’s post and $87.52 for the council positions.
ILA
Ila’s seats up for grabs include the mayor’s post, currently held by Mike Coile and council positions held by Brian Kelly and Troy Butler.
Qualifying will take place at Ila’s city hall on August 22, 23 and 24, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and noon each of these days. Fees will be $60 for the mayor’s post and $45 for the council positions.
Hull will not have an election in November as the city held a special election in June.
