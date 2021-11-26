A rabid cat was reported in Colbert Nov. 18.
The cat was found in the Lakeview Drive area in Colbert and residents in the area are advised to make sure their pets are current on their rabies vaccinations, to avoid any contact with wild animals exhibiting unusual behavior, such as aggression, lack of fear or people or appearances during odd times of day. Residents are asked to report any incidents of bites from any animal to the health department.
According to a report from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, a woman reported that she had been bitten by a feral cat she had trapped to treat for its injuries. She told the responding officer that she rescues various types of animals and knew the cat to be feral, but that about a week prior, it had been attacked by some other animal so she had trapped it to nurse it back to health. She noticed on Nov. 15 that the cat began to show neurological symptoms related to rabies. On Nov. 16, the cat took a turn for the worst and attacked the woman. The deputy noted she had puncture wounds on a hand. The deputy observed the cat in the crate and noted it did appear to be rabid. The cat was taken to the animal shelter for euthanization and the animal’s head was sent by the health department for testing. The woman was instructed to begin treatment due to her exposure to the animal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.