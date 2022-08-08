The Madison County Health Department has reported two rabies cases.
Two cats were submitted Aug. 1 and Aug. 2 to the Georgia Public Health Laboratory, where they were tested and confirmed positive for rabies.
The cats were in the Lakeview Drive, Colbert area and the Mathis Road, Danielsville area.
The health department asks citizens to be sure that pets, including dogs, cats and ferrets are current on their rabies vaccinations, to avoid any wild animal exhibiting unusual behavior, such as aggression, lack of fear of people or daytime appearances of nocturnal animals. Citizens should report any incidents of bites from any animal to the health department.
The Madison County Health Department can be reached at 706-795-2131.
