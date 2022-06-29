Colbert is known for its Fourth-of-July festivities, but a group of Colbert residents is hoping a potential community park can be a city attraction, too.
A nine-member park committee composed of town residents has formed a non-profit organization to spearhead the effort and is using Saturday’s parade festivities to seek input from other area residents.
The committee has agreed on the name “Red Canna Park” for the old Colbert Community Park off Shoal Creek Road, where two ball fields sit unused and overgrown.
The vision is for those old fields on 22 acres to be transformed into a community hub of fun for folks on the Hwy. 72 side of the county. There are plans for a large multi-use field, tennis courts, basketball courts, a dog park, playgrounds, walking and bike trails, a skateboard park, disc golf course, picnic pavilion and nice restrooms.
Committee members say that residents in the Colbert area have long had to go to Danielsville or outside of the county for fun. They want something closer to home and hope others in the neighboring area feel the same and are willing to contribute to the effort.
“What I want is a destination park for people to be able to come home from work and walk their dog, take their kid, whatever, and not have to drive all the way to Danielsville,” said Colbert council member Greg Magrum, who serves on the committee.
Colbert resident and park committee member Michelle Cole said her family visits the old ball fields to throw the Frisbee and walk their dogs.
“Every time I go I think, ‘This has so much potential to be so much more,’” she said. “And to draw more youth of Madison County to this side. Let’s face it. It’s a long way to Danielsville. And just having somewhere that’s right here where I know my kids are not getting into trouble, that they’re out and being athletic, because with video games, it’s really hard to get kids moving.”
The old ball park hasn’t always been dormant like now. It used to be full of activity.
Committee member Randy Freeman, a lifelong Colbert resident, remembers the days of Little League when community teams faced each other on those fields and when he learned from his coach.
“That whole area where the park is where I learned basic life skills from a guy, Reed Moon,” said Freeman. “I’ve thought about this park for years.”
He said he would love to see that park find new life.
“The Fourth of July is really big for me and it’s a good time for us to kick off what we’re trying to do with this park,” said Freeman.
Committee members will be at the parade Saturday with tents set up in front of the Eberhart & Hale law building on S. 4th Street next to the Lions Club dunking booth, where people can learn about the project and offer input.
Colbert farmer Dennis Moon sat a table in the old Colbert Depot recently sharing the history of that park with fellow committee members. He recalled how the property was owned by the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He said the land at the time was covered in big pine trees.
“It was going down hill,” said Moon. “Nobody had gone up there and done anything except go gamble and play cards.”
He said some of the World War II veterans wanted to see something nice happen on the property. The city ended up with the property and the pine trees were cut down. Moon said he and the late Steve Bates spearheaded the effort in the mid 1970s to transform the land into ball fields. Moon took a bulldozer to the property and cleared stumps, bushes and trees. Once the property was turned into ball fields, it was popular.
“At the time, baseball and softball was really hot,” said Moon. “Little League was strong. That place was used day in and out. We had adult softball tournaments to raise money to pay for that. Steve cut grass free of charge for years and years. I put equipment up there. The county helped us grade the two ball fields as they are today.”
Moon said fields were self-funded through barbecues for years, along with some funding from Colbert’s Fourth-of-July proceeds.
But Little League doesn’t have the numbers it once did, and the fields have gone largely unused for years.
Committee members want a park rebirth. And Moon said he’d volunteer his efforts to clear the property once again once planning is firmly set.
At this stage, the group is still seeking input and planning. The City of Colbert allocated $80,000 for the park project this year, and some of that money went to Smith Planning Group and McAllister Site Consulting LLC to provide a concept plan for the park.
All told, if everything in the park planning came to fruition, the project would run about $3 million. But the group recognizes that such a large endeavor would need to happen in phases, and so the committee is discussing what to tackle first. One of the opening actions will be to establish an access road and parking.
“This is still very much in the beginning stages,” said committee member Josh Combs. “This is conceptual; it’s a good layout but there are things that may change. There will be a lot of changes as this starts picking up speed.”
Colbert Mayor Pro Tem Jonathan Pou said the park, which will be operated by Colbert, not the recreation department, isn’t intended as competition for the county recreation department but as a complementary piece. He doesn’t foresee a splash pad at the Colbert park, with one already in Danielsville.
“We just want to provide something for the people in Colbert and anybody who chooses to come,” he said.
He said there’s been considerable public interest in the park.
“We’ve had a lot of people getting on board,” he said.
Pou also said multiple grant funding possibilities are being explored.
Magrum said the intent is simply to provide better options locally. He said Oconee County has robbed Clarke County of a tax base for years and now Clarke County is robbing Madison County of a tax base in the Hwy. 29 and Hwy. 72 areas. Magrum wants to see the Hwy. 72 area become more attractive, with a nice park contributing to that, and tax dollars kept at home in the county with more options for people.
Committee member Cynthia Fortson said she sees a need for youth to have something to do and envisions families making use of the space.
“I think the park can be a place where people gather together with a common interest, either playing or picnicking or having just a friendly competitive game,” said Fortson. “I want to see it continue to grow in a place where the citizens of Colbert can come together and grow relationships and share recipes or walk dogs together. I think it’s going to make Colbert a better place to be.”
Committee member Shelley Bates Thomas, daughter of the late Steve Bates, who helped get the ball fields rolling, said she’s eager to help however she can in making the park special for Colbert. Fellow member Janine Duncan said she joined the committee because “it sounded fun to work on something new from the ground up that would be a big boon for the community, as people said for this side of the county.”
Committee member Ellyn Trinrud said every child deserves the same thing she remembers from her childhood.
“I think everybody’s got a park in their background, some place they went, some place they remember where they played, where they have memories of just good times,” she said.
The park committee plans to have a website go live by the time of the parade at www.redcannapark.com. The group has a Facebook page at “Red Canna Park.” The committee’s email address is contactredcannapark.com. Those interested in donating to the Red Canna Park project can do so at Commercial Bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.