Madison County High School’s Class of 2022 earned awards valued at $1,165,700.
That’s not including any money the students have earned through the Hope and Zell Miller Scholarships
This year’s seniors were recognized at the May 19 Honors Night.
Those honored included:
DEPARTMENTAL AWARDS
•English: Ethan Brantley
•Math: Joshua Blackmon
•Science: Joshua Blackmon
•Social studies: Paul Westmoreland
•World languages award: Leslie Munoz Ramirez
•English language learner: Mue Su
•Visual arts: Amber Taffoni
•Theater: Burke Booth
•Band: Daniel Fairchild
•Chorus: Rianne Morrow
•Physical education: Andrew Brown
CAREER, TECHNICAL AND AG AWARDS
•Yearbook editors: KC Barrett, Riley Smith
•Business education and computer science: Aden Prickett
•Construction: Caleb Patterson
•Culinary arts: Andrea Galindo-Madera
•Early childhood education: Andrea Galindo-Madera
•Work-based learning: April Williams
•Audio, visual, technology and film: Ben Doster
•Agriculture: Cade Thomas
•Healthcare: Rachel Fitzpatrick
•JROTC superior cadet: Paul Westmoreland
STUDENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AWARDS
•Academic Preparation Program: Amber Knaub
•Community Based Instruction Program: Parker Smith and Corey Smith
•Exceptional Friend Service Award: Josie Johnson
•Student Services Award goes to: Tydasha Williams
PERFECT ATTENDANCE — ONE YEAR
•Rylee Ernst
•Christopher Fountain
•Andrew Hallman
•Vincent Tran
PERFECT ATTENDANCE — THREE YEARS
•Clayton Adams
•Courtney Epps
•Charles Pearson
PERFECT ATTENDANCE — FOUR YEARS
•Azael De Jesus
•Ansley Lapzcynski
PERFECT ATTENDANCE — NINE YEARS
•Brannon Gowan
PERFECT ATTENDANCE — 13 YEARS
•Xiammyra Silva-Teran
ENGLISH LEARNER AWARD
•Georgia Department of Education's Exemplary English Learner Award: Zandy Gallardo Gonzalez
U.S. MARINE CORPS AWARDS
•Athletics: Jakeem Johnson and Kylie Schubert
•Music: Daniel Fairchild
•Academics: Paul Westmoreland
STAR STUDENT, STAR TEACHER
•Joshua Blackmon and Mrs. Donna Smith
EARLY COLLEGE PROGRAM HONOR CORD
For those who completed the equivalent of six college courses
•Clayton Adams
•Mallorie Butler
•Joshua Blackmon
•Burke Booth
•Reagan Dobbs
•Rylee Ernst
•Kailey Forehand
•Andrea Galindo-Madera
•Zandy Gallardo Gonzalez
•Ashlyn Hartley
•Nathaniel Krickel
•Cheyenne Nicholson
•Peyton South
•Claire Strickland
•Cade Thomas
•John Thompson
Vincent Tran
•Miracle Turner
•Paul Westmoreland
•Logan Whittington
•Tiffany Wilson
DEPARTMENT OF LABOR GEORGIABEST AT WORK CERTIFICATION
•Riley Fulcher
•Blake Hooper
•Skylar Minish
•Cheyenne Nicholson
•Kaylea Wiley
•Ciara Simmons
•April Williams
•Brooklyn Morgan
SCHOLARSHIPS
Colbert Elementary Cougar Scholarship — $1,000
•Daniel Fairchild
Comer Elementary Gholston Scholarship — $1,000
•Joshua Blackmon
•Lindy Coile
•Noah Herndon
•Claire Strickland
•Andrew Brown
•Macey Echols
•Jenna Reese
•Paul Westmoreland
Danielsville Elementary Mary Elrod Memorial Colt Scholarship — $1,000
•Burke Booth
•Ethan Brantley
•Ben Bray
•Alex Childers
•Josie Johnson
•Haylee Pruitt
•Levi Seagraves
•Bryson Williams
•Kaleigh Williams
Hull-Sanford Husky Advantage Scholarships — totaling $6,250
•Cooper Brown
•Lily Herndon
•Michelle Perry
•Cheyenne Nicholson
•Andrea Galindo-Madera
•Cade Thomas
•Ansley Lapczynski
•Leslie Munoz Ramirez
Ila Grand Gator Scholarship — $1,000
•Nate Krickel
•Reagan Dobbs
•Jenna Miller
•Skylar Minish
•Rachel Fitzpatrick
•Miracle Turner
Madison County Retired Educators Association — $1,000
•Haylee Pruitt
•Alex Childers
Madison County Employee Scholarships — $125
•Joshua Blackmon
•Burke Booth
•Kandace Brake
•Ethan Brantley
•Ben Bray
•Alex Childers
•Lindy Coile
•Reagan Dobbs
•Macey Echols
•Rachel Fitzpatrick
•Adamary Galeano Rodriguez
•Andrea Galindo-Madera
•Zandy Gallardo Gonzalez
•Ashlyn Hartley
•Jaiden Heard
•Lily Herndon
•Noah Herndon
•Josie Johnson
•Tyce Kimsey
•Nathaniel Krickel
•Jenna Miller
•Skylar Minish
•Rianne Morrow
•Cheyenne Nicholson
•Melanie Perez-Rico
•Michelle Perry
•Jenna Reese
•Levi Seagraves
•Anna Strickland
•Miracle Turner
•Faith Vieira
•Bryson Williams
•Tytayanna Williams
REACH SCHOLARSHIPS
State Colleges match the $10,000 (some will match with $15,000) for a total of $20,000/student.
•Zandy Gallardo Gonzalez
•Anthony Huato Penaloza
•Raven Hancock
•Ashlyn Hartley
•Mary Ste Pay
•James Bates Humble and Kind Award: The recipient of this award must be a senior at MCHS, participate in either football, baseball or softball, be nominated by a coach, teacher or community leader, and possess humility and kindness both on and off the field. ($1,500)
•Ben Bray
•Drew Brown
•Reagan Dobbs
•Claire Strickland
•Paul Westmoreland
•Elena Hix Edgmon Memorial Scholarship — $1,000: Ben Bray
•Linda Dominguez Memorial Scholarship — $1,000: Zandy Gallardo Gonzalez and Andrea Galindo-Madera
•Future MC Educators Scholarship (from Madison County alumni) — $1,000: Ben Bray
•Keith Cowne Memorial Scholar-Athlete Award (for those who dedicate themselves as athletes, scholars and are supporters of their fellow man) — $1,000: Noah Herndon
•Mary McCannon Memorial Scholarship (for a first-generation college student) — $1,200: Rianne Morrow
•Jere Ayers Memorial Scholarship (for a student intending to major in history or journalism) — $1,000: Ben Bray
•Pilot Club of Madison County (for a student who is an active, contributing member of MCHS Anchor Club) — $500: Lily Herndon
Rotary Club Scholarships
•The Erwin Hardeman Rotary Scholarship in honor of Mr. Hardeman’s years of service is awarded in the amount of $1,000 to Miracle Turner
•Jim Jeffers was a beloved member of the Rotary Club of Madison County for many years. In his honor, the Jim Jeffers Scholarship in the amount of $1,000 goes to Zandy Gallardo Gonzalez
•The Sandra Jeffers Scholarship in the amount of $1,500 to Tytayanna Williams
•The Graham Law Firm Award in the amount of $1,000 to Andrea Galindo Madera
•The Bill Gibbs Memorial Scholarship is awarded to Alex Childers in amount of $1,000
•Another Bill Gibbs Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $1,000 is awarded to Faith Vieira
•A dual scholarship award is offered by Pastor Calvin Ward and June Ward in conjunction with the Bill Gibbs Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $1,500 to Jenna Reese
•The Double L Farms, Larry and Linda Cox Scholarship in the amount of $1,000 to Madison Carter
•Madison County Farm Bureau Scholarship in amount of $1,000: Cade Thomas
•The Ag Career Scholarship is awarded to a student who plans to go into a career in agriculture. This scholarship is being offered by Mark and Anne Lackey and their non-profit HireSmart Cares. They will be awarding two, $1000 scholarships to Cade Thomas and Drew Brown
•Madison County FFA Alumni Scholarship in the amount of $500: Drew Brown
•The Madison County Cattlemen’s Association award of $2,000: Drew Brown
•Garrett Whitworth Honorary Champion Showman Scholarship in the amount of $500: Carley Fitzpatrick
•UGA Chapter of Phi Kappa Phi $750 scholarship: Vincent Tran
•Charles Black Construction Scholarship: Faith Vieira, Peyton Miller, Logan Manders, Miracle Turner, Leslie Munoz Ramirez and Cheyenne Nicholson
•Madison County Chamber of Commerce Scholarship awarded $1,000 scholarships to one senior attending a four year college and one senior attending a technical college: traditional four-year — Miracle Turner, technical college — Tyce Kimsey
•The Chamber also awarded $425 to one senior attending a four year college and one senior attending a technical college: traditional four year – Noah Herndon, technical college– Addison Pressley
•Athens Area Foundation Scholarship in the Amount of $1,000: Drew Hallman
•A College Board Opportunity Scholarship for $500: Logan Whittington
•The Lifesmarts Medicine Safety Scholarship for $1,000: Alyssa Goldman
•University of North Georgia: Zandy Gallardo-Gonzalez received the ARMY/ROTC three-year scholarship totalling $46,200
•University of North Georgia: George Whittington received renewable scholarships of $1000 per year, as well as a $300 per year music department scholarship
•Piedmont University: Carley Fitzpatrick earned a Merit-based scholarship totalling $72,000
•Piedmont University: Melanie Narvaez earned the Merit Trustee Scholarship of $72,000
•Piedmont University: Bentley Strickland earned a scholarship for art, totalling $16,000
•Piedmont University: Miracle Turner earned a $7,000 scholarship
•Anderson University: Hailey Herrin earned a merit scholarship totaling $56,000
Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College: Alyssa Goldman earned the ABAC Foundation Scholarship of $1,000 and the Georgia 4-H ABAC Louise Hill Scholarship of $1,000.
•Missouri State University: Drew Hallman earned a renewable scholarship of $13,000 per year, totaling $52,000
•Mercer University has awarded Sophia Rogers earned a scholarship of $19,000
•Emmanuel College: Levi Seagraves earned an athletic scholarship for bass fishing
•Brenau University has awarded Riley Smith a scholarship for Softball.
•Truett McConnell: Riley Fulcher earned a scholarship for softball and an academic scholarship in the amount of $6,000.
•Bethune Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Florida, an HBCU, has awarded a football scholarship to Zahmerius Shiftlet.
MILITARY SERVICE
•U.S. Army- Kane Weiser, Justin Morrison, Hailey Eubanks
•U.S. Marines-- Isaiah Ashley, Steven Limon
•U.S. Air Force- Andres Bustamante
HONOR GRADUATES
•Clayton Norman Adams
•Lizbeth Aguirre
•Eli Cole Akins
•Vasey Garden Askins
•Mallory Jane Bates
•Lilly Annika Boerrigter
•Jackson Burke Booth
•Ethan Michael Brantley
•John Benjamin Bray
•Cooper Dayton Brown
•Andrew Lee Brown
•Mallorie Nicole Butler
•Madison Leigh Carter
•Azael de Jesus
•Reagan Elizabeth Dobbs
•Macey Ann Echols
•Haley Elaine Ellard
•Rylee McLean Ernst
•Daniel Brian Fairchild
•Carley Jennille Fitzpatrick
•Rachel Dawn Fitzpatrick
•Chloe Anna Floyd
•Christopher Logan Fountain
•Riley Nicole Fulcher
•Andrea Galindo-Madera
•Zandy Lizzeth Gallardo Gonzalez
•Jesus Manuel Gonzales-Araujo
•Andrew Tyler Hallman
•Ashlyn Leigh Hartley
•Brianna Elizabeth Hawks
•Jaiden Allyse Heard
•Lily Liddell Herndon
•Noah Michael Herndon
•Wonderful Htoo
•Jorga Leanne Huntsinger
•Josie Marie Johnson
•Nathaniel Edward Krickel
•Ansley Grace Lapczynski
•Logan Matthew Manders
•Jenna Maria Miller
•Peyton Rae Miller
•Skylar Grace Minish
•Payden Mack Moore
•Rianne Hope Morrow
•Jonathan Travis Muench
•Leslie Munoz-Ramirez
•Melanie Marie Narvaez
•Cheyenne Elizabeth Nicholson
•Edward Nido
•William Charles Emmanual Parham
•Charles Michael Pearson
•Michelle Ashley Perry
•Aden Faulton Prickett
•Haylee Jane Lynn Pruitt
•Jenna Skye Reese
•Sophia Grace Rogers
•Kylie Dennise Schubert
•Levi Hardy Seagraves
•Zahmerius Immanuel Shiflet
•Riley Elizabeth Smith
•Peyton Lee South
•Mary Ste Pay
•Anna Claire Strickland
•Bentley Alyssa Strickland
•Amber Maria Taffoni
•Cade Dylan Thomas
•Yeicatl Isay Torres-Vences
•Vincent Minh-Quyen Tran
•Miracle Ann Turner
•Faith Vernell Vieira
•Joseph Michael Vieira
•George Logan Whittington
•Kaylea Makelle Wiley
•Tiffany Rachelle Wilson
•Salutatorian: Paul Westmoreland
•Valedictorian: Joshua Blackmon
