The Red Raider baseball team is looking to get more offensive production, but the squad hasn’t exactly faced easy opposition on the mound.
“The pitching we’ve seen has been top-tier arms,” said head coach Chad Gillespie.
A few showers this evening with mostly clear conditions overnight. Low 54F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: February 27, 2023 @ 4:40 pm
Madison County (1-5-1) surrendered four first-inning runs Thursday and fell to Rabun Gap, 6-1. The team then traveled to Prince Avenue Friday, tying the Wolverines 3-3, since the game was called after five innings due to poor field conditions.
Madison County had three hits on the day versus Rabun Gap, which threw two Division I caliber pitchers at the Red Raiders, with Cole Hillsman doubling and Cooper McFarlin and Connor Smith both singling. Ethan Gillespie had a strong showing on the mound in relief Thursday against Rabun Gap, pitching six innings of one-run ball, while fanning three batters.
Gillespie said McFarlin has started swinging a hot bat. He’s batting .500 on the year, going 10-for-20, including a home run Friday at Prince.
“He’s come on,” said Gillespie of McFarlin. “And we’ve kind of revamped the lineup a little and moved some people around. I think we’ve got a better combination of guys that can complement each other now.”
McFarlin went 2-for-3 against Prince with two runs scored, an RBI and a walk. Lane Nix doubled and drove home two runs. Others with hits were Hillsman, Shane Little and Justin Smith.
Connor Smith got the start for Madison County, giving up one earned run in four innings of work while allowing four hits, three walks and fanning four.
Gillespie said Smith has been strong on the mound this year.
“Connor Smith is doing a great job,” he said. “I think his ERA is 1.5 or 1.6 this year and he’s been giving up an average of like two-or-three hits a game.”
Gillespie said getting two-year pitching standout Tristan Poss back on the mound this week after an injury is really big for the team. He’s scheduled to start tonight (Monday, Feb. 27) versus Franklin County.
After opening the season with a non-region slate, the Red Raiders begin their matchups with the teams on the other side of the region, facing each of those clubs once this year, before facing each sub-region opponent three times.
Madison County was scheduled to travel to Chestatee Wednesday (though the game may be moved up to Tuesday due to the weather), then face North Hall at home Friday at 6 p.m., before visiting East Forsyth Monday at 6 p.m. and hosting East Hall March 8 at 6 p.m.
