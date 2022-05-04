Voters will have the option to decide if restaurants should be allowed to serve liquor by the drink in the county.
County commissioners officially agreed Monday to put that question on the county’s general ballot Nov. 8.
The topic received little talk Monday, but the matter has been discussed by commissioners several times this year. County commission chairman Todd Higdon said he favors giving citizens the chance to decide the matter.
“This has been a very hot topic over the years,” said Higdon in March. “And it seemed like they all had fell short of the ballot due to potential moral obligations, I get it, except this is something the voters should decide.”
A draft resolution of an ordinance change has been drawn to allow for liquor by the drink, and it will either be implemented by the board or discarded after the referendum.
