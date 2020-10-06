The first four games mattered, but not like the rest of the Red Raider slate. The region schedule starts Friday with North Oconee coming to town for a Homecoming matchup.
“The new season starts now with the region schedule,” said Madison County head coach Chris Smith. “We are playing for a playoff position. The playoffs are still in front of us and we have to battle day in and day out. It’s a great opportunity Friday to get the region schedule off on the right foot.”
North Oconee is winless so far this year at 0-4, but Smith said the record is deceiving.
“North Oconee is 0-4, but they have lost to four quality teams,” said Smith. “They’re well coached with a good quarterback and skill players. We’ve got to get our kids fired up and ready to go.”
The Titans have lost to Oconee County, 27-7; Ola, 37-30; Cambridge, 34-10; and Benedictine, 49-35. North Oconee opponents have a combined 14-2 record this year. Meanwhile, opponents for Madison County (1-3) have a combined 9-7 record.
The Red Raiders let a close one slip away Friday against 3-1 Monroe, falling 14-7 as turnovers and penalties proved costly in the low-scoring matchup.
“I thought they played well Friday,” said Smith of his team. “We should have won, but we hurt ourselves with penalties that cost us a score in the first half. We only had four penalties, but three of the four came in crucial situations.”
Martavian Cooper led the Red Raiders with seven catches for 71 yards, while carrying the ball in for Madison County’s lone score of the night a rushing score on a three-yard run with just 16 seconds to go in the first half that followed an interception by Logan Selk.
“I thought the offensive line played well and the A-backs and wideouts blocked well,” said Smith. “We’ve got to clean things up and figure out a way not to shoot ourselves in the foot. Anytime you turn the ball over three times, it’s going to be hard to overcome that.”
Monroe’s scores came on a 73-yard run by Alan Jones with 9:28 to go in the second quarter and then a two-yard run by Jones with just 6:19 to go in the game following a Red Raider fumble. Madison County drove deep into Purple Hurricane territory, but turned the ball over on downs at the Monroe 17 with 1:50 left, and the visitors sealed the victory.
Smith said his defense played well.
“I was proud of the way they played,” he said. “They kept them in check except for two plays. But we’ve got to better offensively and stay focused. Monroe was well coached and they were solid defensively.”
Cooper Brown was 12-for-20 through the air for 111 yards for the Red Raiders.
