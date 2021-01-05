While Georgia has trended purple lately, Madison County remains solidly red.
Republican incumbents Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue were the overwhelming favorites of Madison County voters in the Senate runoffs Tuesday, with both winning the county by a 3-1 margin.
According to unofficial totals from the Madison County Board of Elections and Registration office, Loeffler topped Democrat Raphael Warnock, 10,084 to 3,086, (76.6 to 23.4 percent), while Perdue topped Democrat Jon Ossoff, 10,108 to 3,058, (76.8 to 23.2 percent).
But the statewide Senate races remained too close to call as of press time.
The eyes of the nation are on Georgia as the control of the U.S. Senate will be determined by the two Georgia runoffs.
Also Tuesday, Republican public service commission incumbent Lauren “Bubba” McDonald was favored over Democrat Daniel Blackmon, 10,088 to 2,295 (77.5 to 22.5 percent) in Madison County.
This past year has been quite busy for election workers across Georgia and in Madison County.
“I am mentally and physically exhausted and all my staff is,” said Tracy Dean, Chairperson of the Madison County Board of Elections and Registration, late Tuesday. “Just glad to see it over with. We didn’t have any major problems throughout the county. Everything went smoothly. I appreciate all the voters.”
Dean said about 10 scheduled poll workers had to back out due to coronavirus, but she had additional poll workers available to take their places.
“I had overstaffed some of the larger precincts just because I knew we could possibly with the virus going up, we may lose some,” said Dean, who added that she generally has about 65-to-70 poll workers for county elections.
Several North Georgia county election offices reported that they received threats prior to the election.
“Thank the good lord we didn’t have any,” she said. “The sheriff and I talked and he was aware some of the other counties were having threats and I had officers throughout the county either at the precincts or they made stops at the precinct. I was thankful to the sheriff for providing that for us.”
Statewide election results can be found at sos.ga.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.