With concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, it is estimated that nationwide there will be more voters than ever submitting their votes through the mail for this year’s general election. Those wishing to submit a request for a mail-in or absentee ballot should do so by contacting the local elections office in Danielsville.
Absentee/mail-in ballots are already being sent out, Tracy Dean, Chairperson of the Madison County Board of Elections and Registration, said this week. The state began mailing those ballots on Friday, Sept. 18. However, it is not too late to request a ballot by mail.
“Those requests that we receive today and moving forward will be mailed from our office,” Dean said.
The deadline for returning the ballot is Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. in the Danielsville office.
Those wishing to drop off a ballot instead of placing it in the mail may do so at the Elections Office at 94 Spring Lake Drive in Danielsville.
To be sure your ballot is received and counted, you can go to My Voter Page, www.mvp.sos.ga.gov or contact the Danielsville office at 706-795-6335.
If you requested an absentee ballot for the primary, you will need to request a second ballot for the general election unless you indicated on your primary ballot that you are 65 or older, disabled, an overseas citizen or active military. If you have any concerns, she encourages voters to call her office.
Early canvassing of absentee ballots will begin Oct. 26 at 9 a.m., Dean noted.
“I would like to stress that if anyone has any questions whatsoever they can contact our office at 706-795-6335 or email tdean@madisonco.us,” Dean said.
