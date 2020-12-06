Madison County students who must quarantine for COVID-19 exposure won’t sit out of class for as many days following a federal policy change.
On Dec. 2, the national Center for Disease Control (CDC) announced a reduction in the number of days someone should quarantine if in close contact with a positive COVID-19 case.
“Under the new guidance, quarantine can end after day 10 without testing and if no symptoms have been reported during daily monitoring for individuals (students/staff),” wrote Madison County Superintendent Michael Williams in a letter to parents. “Also, quarantine and end if a negative test result is received by day seven (after five full days of quarantine) and students/staff have no symptoms, they may return to normal activities after day seven (day eight).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.