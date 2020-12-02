Residents around the Georgia Renewable Power Plant (GRP) in Colbert spoke again to county commissioners about noise from the plant Monday.
“The noise created by GRP is unbearable to the people who live near the facility,” said Drago Tesanovich, co-chair of Madison County Clean Power Coalition (MCCPC), who said he woke up to terrible noises from the plant on Thanksgiving. “It’s constant, sometimes way louder than others. It’s unbearable and more needs to be done.”
Tesanovich said no one seems to care about the problem.
“This silence we hear is opposite of the problem the noise is,” he said.
GRP officials have said they have taken measures to reduce noise issues and that the noise from the plant is not substantial.
Tesanovich asked the board to rescind its amendment to county ordinances exempting business operations from county noise restrictions.
“We ask you again to rescind the amendment that allowed GRP to have a power that we don’t have,” he said. “Give us an equal footing with GRP.”
Gina Ward, who also serves as co-chair of the MCCPC, said residents around GRP feel trapped in their homes, adding that she doesn’t understand why citizens in the area are still dealing with the problem. Ward also said she has been doing research and found campaign contributions to industrial authority executive director and state senator Frank Ginn from Twin Pines of $2,500 in 2018, Sterling Energy Assets for 1,000 in 2016 and 2018, and Daniel Sherman for $2,600 in 2018. She said these contributions are from the biomass industry. She said she doesn’t think the contributions are appropriate and she asked the BOC to remove Ginn as executive director of the IDA.
“His involvement in the IDA is overreaching his job as a state senator,” she said. “He is well compensated by the IDA and not working full time. His desire to have a biomass bio plant racked up debt for us and we get one million in tax revenue. He has accepted thousands of dollars in campaign contributions from biomass industries.”
Ginn said Tuesday that he has nothing to hide. He said he sees his work as a state senator as complimentary to his roll of IDA director, giving him more opportunity to bring in business development for Madison County and other counties in the district.
“In both roles, I’m trying to bring economic prosperity to the citizens,” he said. “I think they go hand in glove together.”
Leigh Ann Jones agreed with Ward and said Ginn’s dual roles are “a gross display of conflict.” She said the GRP plant is not safe even though creosote is no longer a fuel source. She also asked commissioners about a proposed sound study of the GRP plant that was discussed months ago.
“When can we expect the noise study to begin and what will it entail?” asked Jones.
Commissioner Derek Doster said he thinks the sound study is ready to move forward, adding that he hopes to have an update soon.
In other matters, the board approved Shelley Parham as the permanent recreation department director. Commissioner Lee Allen praised Parham, saying she has been doing great work as interim director and deserves the permanent role. The commissioners also approved a policy for special events not hosted by the recreation department at the rec facilities.
The board approved the abandonment of Ray O’Kelley Road and Andrew Adams Road, but the group agreed not to abandon a portion of O’Kelley Road after three residents said they wanted the county to continue maintaining the road. The policy applies to individuals, businesses, agencies, clubs and organizations. Parham said the policy is geared towards larger events, such as softball or baseball tournaments. The policy sets a fee schedule for use of the facilities for special events.
The board approved another term on the planning and zoning commission for Lamar Hughston and Duane Bruno.
