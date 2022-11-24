Attorney Dale Perry says it’s quite simple: Paul Walton hasn’t been mayor of Hull since he qualified to run for U.S. Congress earlier this year. And a judge issued a restraining order Nov. 22 to prohibit Walton from performing any actions as mayor until the court decides the matter.
Perry has been hired to represent the City of Hull’s two remaining council members, John Barber and Mike McElroy, in a lawsuit filed Nov. 18 against Walton, which seeks a declaratory judgment from a judge to clarify that Walton is no longer legally the mayor of Madison County’s smallest town and hasn’t been mayor since he qualified to run for U.S. Congress in May of this year.
According to the Georgia Constitution, any elected official who runs for another office no longer holds their current seat if the term of office sought “begins more than 30 days prior to the expiration of such official’s present term of office.” The suit says Walton’s term as mayor was scheduled to end on Dec. 31, 2023. Had he been elected to Congress, his term would have started Jan. 1, 2023.
“I feel the law on this matter is overwhelmingly clear and I hope the court moves quickly on the case,” said Perry. “Council members Barber and McElroy want to get this over with so they can begin to undue the damage former Mayor Walton has done to the city.”
Walton, who has still been conducting city business, was asked to comment on the suit but declined Monday on the advice of his attorney.
Jeffery Malcom, Chief Judge of Madison County Superior Court, signed a restraining order Nov. 22 to keep Walton from performing any more mayoral duties until a hearing is held.
“Pending further order of this court, defendant shall not perform any act as mayor of the City of Hull, Georgia, including, but not limited to, issuing any checks or drafts on any city account, entering any contract on behalf of the city, and/or hiring or terminating any employee of the city,” the order reads.
A hearing will be held on the matter at 1:30 p.m., Jan. 5 at the county courthouse with Walton summoned to show cause on “why prayers of plaintiffs herein should not be granted.”
The order also states that a hearing could be held sooner Walton prefers an earlier court date.
The City of Hull currently lacks a quorum and can take no actions, including setting a budget for next year. Two council members have resigned this year, including Brian Koepnick who left office after Walton fired long-time city clerk Sandra Pou. Walton said he fired Pou because she refused to get training he said was necessary. Pou adamantly denied refusing any training. She said her firing stemmed from her questioning of Walton’s use of city funds.
The suit alleges that Walton has acted outside of the law by continuing to serve as mayor.
“Since qualifying to run for Congress, defendant has continued to act as mayor, has fired the city clerk, has written checks to himself and others from city funds, continues to keep city records and denies access to such records to the plaintiffs, continues to use city office equipment, cell phones, credit cards and to otherwise hold himself as mayor of the City of Hull,” wrote Perry in the complaint.
The plaintiffs ask the court to declare that the office of the mayor of Hull is vacant and has been since Walton qualified to run for Congress. And they request that the court command Walton to “turn over to the elected city officials all city property, keys to the city buildings and property, credit cards and city records.”
