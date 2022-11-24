City of Hull

Attorney Dale Perry says it’s quite simple: Paul Walton hasn’t been mayor of Hull since he qualified to run for U.S. Congress earlier this year. And a judge issued a restraining order Nov. 22 to prohibit Walton from performing any actions as mayor until the court decides the matter.

Perry has been hired to represent the City of Hull’s two remaining council members, John Barber and Mike McElroy, in a lawsuit filed Nov. 18 against Walton, which seeks a declaratory judgment from a judge to clarify that Walton is no longer legally the mayor of Madison County’s smallest town and hasn’t been mayor since he qualified to run for U.S. Congress in May of this year.

