Madison County can expect a new facility for its Department of Family and Children Services (DFACS).
After months of discussion, the Danielsville City Council unanimously approved a rezoning for the county board of education, which asked to have its old school board office property on Mary Ellen Court off Hwy. 29 in Danielsville rezoned from residential to commercial. The school system intends to sell that property to Don Chandler of Municipal Development Services, who was awarded a state contract to construct a DFACS facility in Madison County.
The city council delayed a decision on the matter for a couple of months, with concerns about how the facility might impact its sewer system, as well as questions about an easement off Hwy. 29 for the property.
The council approved the rezoning Monday without much discussion. The state has signed off on the developer’s plans for access to the property and the sewer capacity issue was resolved when Chandler agreed to 20,000 gallons per month, instead of 40,000 per month as originally requested.
Chandler had not returned a phone call as of press time, but he said in February that the facility could be operational within 10 or 11 months after the rezoning.
The DFACS building will be 13,800 square feet and sit slightly farther back on the property than the old school board office. The old building will be demolished to make room for the new structure. Chandler said there will be a 75-foot buffer, where no vegetation will be disturbed, from the creek at the back of the property and a neighboring property.
County commission chairman John Scarborough recently published a letter in The Journal regarding the financing for the $5 million facility. He noted that the state is covering the cost and that Madison County will own the facility.
“The state of Georgia decided to build, or pay for, a new facility in Madison County. They will facilitate this by appropriating money (guaranteeing payment) for this facility every year for the duration of, in this case, 20 years,” wrote Scarborough. “…The SPC (State Properties Commission) will make payment to Madison County and Madison County in turn will make payment to the “mortgage holder.” Should the state fail or decide not to appropriate money for this lease, Madison County can walk away from the agreement without penalty.”
The county commissioners will have to approve the financing arrangement for the facility before the project moves forward.
The Monday night meeting was the council’s first via Zoom, the video-sharing app. City police chief Jonathan Burnette said he has had a few calls related to COVID-19 and the police department has sought to educate the public about what’s required under social distancing, while also providing support.
“It’s important to let the public know we’re here and we’re all in this together,” he said.
Council member Libby Loftis asked questions related to potential financial impact of the virus on the city budget.
City clerk Susan Payne said the city could see revenue reductions in utility collections for water and sewer services, since usage is way down. For instance, the jail usage was half of what it normally is last month.
Mayor Michael Wideman ended the meeting with gratitude for the city workers and what they’ve done during the pandemic.
