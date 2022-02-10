Two 10,000-square foot warehouses will be placed on 46.5 acres off Hwy. 98 near the Madison County/Jackson County line.
County commissioners approved a request Monday by Barry Lord of Commerce to rezone 46.5 acres at the corner of Hwy. 98 W. and D. Williams Rd for his business, Interstate 85 Services.
Lord said he doesn’t have businesses lined up for the warehouses yet, but he said one possibility is freezer space for companies. He said no hazardous materials would be stored at the facilities.
A Jackson County resident neighboring the property urged the board not to approve the request without knowing exactly what will be there.
“It could be your neighborhood next,” she told commissioners.
Asked how many jobs the warehouses could provide, Lord estimated 25 per building.
Commissioner Terry Chandler made a motion to approve the rezoning with the conditions that the property be used for warehouses only and that no hazardous materials be stored in the facilities. The board approved the request by a 5-0 vote.
Commissioner Derek Doster said he wants to see the Department of Transportation determine whether an accel/decel lane may be needed.
