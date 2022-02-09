If a Madison County business has been improperly zoned for 20 years, should it be shut down or allowed to remain open?
That was the question before county commissioners Monday, and after a lengthy discussion, the board voted to allow Tommy Barrett to keep his long-time trucking company open on his 3.43-acre property on New Haven Church Road. They voted 5-0 to rezone the property from rural residential to business on the condition that the property only be allowed for a trucking business and that it not be expanded beyond its current size — no more trucks, no more structures for the business, though Barrett can add to the property if its not tied to the business. The planning commission recently voted 4-3 to recommend that the BOC deny Barrett’s application.
Barrett, who said he had no aims to expand, received a large showing of support, with 15 people taking the podium to urge the board to allow him to keep the business going. They said he’s proven himself over the years as a respectable businessman who shows consideration for his neighbors.
Four people spoke in opposition, citing noise issues with the trucks in the middle of the night, including his family members who live nearby, who said the zoning law should be honored and that he should be forced to move his business. There was considerable discussion about the ownership history of the property.
Commissioners didn’t want to shut down a business that has been in operation for 20 years and said that doing so would open the floodgates to the potential closure of other businesses. They said each situation with a long-standing business in a non-conforming zone must be considered on a case-by-case basis.
County commission chairman Todd Higdon said there’s no way the business would be approved for a business zoning if the application was for a new business in the same spot.
“This would not have passed if you came in tomorrow (with a new business request),” he said.
MOAS 2021 STATISTICS
In other matters, Higdon provided the audience with 2021 statistics from the Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter. Last year, there were 822 cats and 483 dogs brought to the shelter from Madison County residents and 243 cats and 227 dogs from Oglethorpe County residents. There were a total of 2,488 animals brought to the shelter, including 428 from fostering and 79 returned from adoption. There were 996 total adoptions between the two counties, with 353 dogs and 313 cats adopted from Madison County and 78 cats and 146 dogs from Oglethorpe County. A total of 49 animals were euthanized during the year. A total of 470 animals were fostered during 2021. A total of 885 animals were transferred out during the year, including 650 in Madison County and 200 in Oglethorpe County.
HV CHANDLER ROAD
Higdon reported that repair of HV Chandler Road, which has road and train track damage near Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) should begin in mid March and take a couple of days.
BOC WAGE STUDY
County commissioners will hold a Zoom meeting with two firms being considered for a county wage study at 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17. Anyone interested in attending the Zoom meeting can contact Tracy Dake at the county commissioners’ office for details.
OTHER BUSINESS
Steve Ebbert, an Athens resident who owns property at the Madison County/Clarke County line, urged the commissioners to form a water/sewer department separate from the county industrial authority. He noted that having the industrial authority handle water operations is unusual. He also said there should be state money available to help the county expand its sewer plant in Hull, which has a capacity of 50,000 gallons a day and uses approximately a fifth of that.
The board approved a request by Jimmy Garrett and Candace Pressley to rezone their 5.01-acre property from A-1 to R-R.
