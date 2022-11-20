With October’s regular meeting canceled due to a lack of a quorum, the Colbert City Council quickly shifted from ceremony to business at its special called meeting Nov. 15.
The nearly two-hour meeting began with the swearing in of new Mayor Tim Wyatt and former Mayor Chris Peck, a newly elected council member. However, most of the meeting involved largely housekeeping and updates on planned projects within the city.
City engineer Mike Bledsoe reported on two ongoing stormwater runoff issues, and the council took action to improve them.
Bledsoe presented multiple options to alleviate water that pools in a low spot between the church and the post office on Meadow Avenue. One option would have redirected the water on to private property, so the council elected to use the pre-existing alley and drainage ditch already owned by the city. Drainage ditches are already in place, but they are filled with sediment and will need to be replaced and enlarged to encourage run-off to discharge freely.
In an estimate from a couple of years ago, Bledsoe said the second option would be more expensive because of the repaving needed to repair the road after the ditches and piping are improved.
The council voted to proceed with the alleyway plan with the intention to invite the private homeowner and establish the full scope of the project at a future work session.
Fifth Avenue will also receive new piping and drainage improvements to reduce the speed of the water flowing near the roadway. While development and land use changes may have impacted the erosion in the area, Bledsoe said the project is needed to prevent further damage.
“From many, many years ago go ‘til today, the same amount of water is hitting the ground,” he said. “It’s just leaving quicker. Less is getting into the soil.”
The cost of the projects is unclear, but the expenses will be paid from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds awarded by the Federal government for COVID relief.
Other roadways will receive improvements as well. In response to the road condition report presented by Chris Dills in June, the council approved repaving projects for several city streets.
Dills was contracted earlier this year to evaluate all road conditions within the county.
The city had initially applied for Local Maintenance and Improvement Grants (LMIG) with the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) with a cost of about $29,000.
However, the council elected to overlay rather than patch roads to economize the funds. Funds will come from LMIG or Transportation Local Option Sales Tax accounts. The cost to overlay the roads is approximately $46,000.
No time frame was set for the repaving, but the roads slated for work include Hardman Morris Road, Church Avenue, Fifth Street and Barnett Street.
The council will conduct several public hearings Dec. 5 for rezoning, the 2023 budget, and comprehensive plan matters before its regularly scheduled meeting.
