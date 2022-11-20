Swearing-in ceremony

Colbert City Clerk Kerri-Lynn Phillips swears in newly elected mayor Tim Wyatt and council member Chris Peck. Mayor pro-tem Jonathan Pou resumes his regular position on the council after acting in the capacity of mayor when Peck resigned as mayor last March.

With October’s regular meeting canceled due to a lack of a quorum, the Colbert City Council quickly shifted from ceremony to business at its special called meeting Nov. 15.

The nearly two-hour meeting began with the swearing in of new Mayor Tim Wyatt and former Mayor Chris Peck, a newly elected council member. However, most of the meeting involved largely housekeeping and updates on planned projects within the city.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.