Dennis Moon of Colbert said a person stumbling upon the dirt and debris in Kentucky without prior knowledge of what happened Dec. 10 might not be able to determine the cause of catastrophe — some sort of bomb?
“It wasn’t something you could just see and know,” he said. “You would ask, ‘What happened here?’ You wouldn’t think it could be that devastated by wind.”
But the sky visited earth in the form of a massive tornado, and life over wide swaths of land was uprooted, killed, blown asunder.
“It (the tornado path) was so wide; it wasn’t a little streak,” said Moon. “It must have been two miles wide and long, hundreds of miles. It would pick up a spot and just tear up trees, then it would get back on the ground and tear the grass out of the ground.”
A month later, vast areas in Kentucky are still a terrible mess with debris strewn everywhere.
So, Moon and 11 other local men, mostly from Madison County, but also from Oglethorpe and Clarke counties, volunteered their time and equipment, trekking to Kentucky and working from Jan. 9-14 to help people clear their property so rebuilding can begin. Others making the trip included Tony Lastinger, David Whitehead, Larry Johnson, Colt Hart, Bruce Moon, David Huff, Matt Ring, David Ash, Randy Ray, Charlie Snelling and Mark Miskow. Colbert Baptist Church raised funds for the group to help cover expenses. The group had two bulldozers, two track hoes and four skid steers, with four people running chainsaws. They planned to stay through Sunday, but came back Friday due to the approaching winter storm.
They’re not the “dirty dozen,” though their boots were caked in mud for the week. Maybe the “Magnificent 12,” as Snelling joked.
Whatever they’re called, they were a welcome sight for people unable to rebuild, because there’s so much debris to be cleared.
“We’d pull up to people’s places and tell them what we were there to do and it wasn’t going to cost them anything, and they’d have tears in their eyes,” said Snelling. “They said, ‘Y’all have no idea how meaningful this is to us for y’all to come up here.’”
The wreckage was immense, but the human cost was far worse. The week after the tornado, the official Kentucky death toll was at 77.
“There are still people dying,” said Moon, adding that 17 people were killed in the Dawson Springs area where they assisted. “It’s just not publicized. They say a lot of people are dying in the hospitals that had injuries. That’s not being told.”
Moon said he heard a number of gut-wrenching stories. There was the 20-year-old woman with a stick pierced through her arm who couldn’t get any assistance for four hours until she was cut from her wrecked home. There was a married couple found deceased in a field, their clothes blown off of them. There was an 80-year-old man who ran to his basement as the tornado approached. His home was blown away, his dog killed, and he was injured, spending several days in the hospital.
“It sucked his whole house away down about 200 yards away in trees and tore it all to pieces,” said Moon. “And he doesn’t have any relatives there close. So they had to put him in nursing home to have a place to live. That’s pretty sad. They say he’s going downhill all the time.”
The daily work was a distraction from the suffering and sadness around them.
“We worked so hard that it kept our mind off of it,” he said. “Some of those pictures they put on TV of Mayfield and the devastation of those buildings was really bad, but it wasn’t total like we saw in some of these spots out in the country. I can’t tell you how total it was. It didn’t leave nothing.”
The group will tell its story with photos and a Powerpoint presentation to the Colbert Baptist Church congregation at 11 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 6. The public is invited to attend.
“People can see a presentation on the devastation and how dramatic it is,” said Moon, who urged citizens to give what they can to help others after devastation, whether it’s financially or through volunteer work.
Daniel Bugg of Lyon County, Kentucky worked with Moon to arrange the trip, connecting through a mutual friend, then directing the crew to four areas of need during the week. Bugg’s home wasn’t hit, but his grandparents’ house was totaled. Thankfully, they were OK. He remembers the night the storm approached.
“We were watching it come across Tennessee on TV, and the tornado had held together since Arkansas, and we knew we were right in the line for it,” he said. “As it got closer, it was in Land Between the Lakes, which is in between Lake Barkley and the Kentucky Lake, and we knew as soon as it came over, it was going to be really close to Eddy Creek. My grandparents have lived there for 45 years. It was a direct hit on them.”
Bugg said the storm is particularly devastating for people without much money, who don’t have the means to rebuild like those in the more affluent lake-resort areas.
“What’s bad is like Dawson Springs, the little community here about 25 miles from us,” said Bugg. “It’s an impoverished town. There are a lot of renters and people who don’t have much. It flattened it. All these lake people, they got insurance and they’re going to be OK. That’s why they live on the lake. They’ll go back and be fine.”
Moon said the crew spent time helping people who couldn’t afford the cost of debris removal.
“They were not rich people whatsoever,” he said. “They were just average country folks.”
Farmers are struggling, too. Insurance just won’t cover what needs to be done.
“Insurance don’t care about your farm; they care about more your structures,” said Bugg, a farmer. “Whenever you have a nice piece of land that you get income off of and it (a tornado) tears town every fence row you have and throws everything out in a field and everything else, that’s the landowners’ responsibility for that cleanup to a degree, and insurance will never pay you enough to take care of that. That’s a pretty big loss.”
Old family farms are in a tough spot due to the debris.
“A lot of these sites fall in the middle ground of insurance won’t do anything and contractors can’t afford to do anything,” said Bugg.
Still, Bugg said there’s light at the end of the tunnel.
“There’s just a whole lot of work between now and then,” he said.
Some of that light came from Madison County, Georgia — with the convoy of men and “disaster relief” taped to the heavy equipment, riding up through Atlanta and Nashville to Kentucky to volunteer their machinery, muscle and time.
Snelling said the trip was personally meaningful with plenty of experiences that will stick with him. He recalled one particular tree stump.
“There was a giant oak that blew down and they cut the stump off,” he said. “Before they cut the stump off, somebody who’s a real artist carved a cross out of the tree trunk. It’s part of the stump. It’s not just sitting on the stump. It’s actually part of the tree. And they wrote the word faith in there.”
He added that the stump was carved by someone from Bowman, Georgia prior to the crew getting there — an “it’s-a-small-world” moment.
Snelling said the gratitude of those in Kentucky was powerful. The crew was loaded up with state prize-winning ham to divide among themselves. They were treated to a fish fry at Bugg’s place as they watched the Georgia Bulldogs win the national championship.
Moon said the emotions of such devastation were rough, but there were no regrets on making the trip.
“It really was a sad, devastating experience for all of us,” he said. “But it was something that each of us said we were glad we went. And it meant a lot. It made us appreciate what we do have and want to help people in the future, because we know what they’re up against.”
Bugg said the crew coming from Madison County is truly heartwarming and inspiring.
“I know if somebody came in and did that for me, the next time something happened I’d be loading up my stuff to help someone else,” he said. “It’s just powerful, just powerful. There’s good people in this world.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.