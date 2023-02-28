Erica Rollins-Hendrix

After a lengthy search, the Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter’s Board of Directors and staff has hired Erica Rollins-Hendrix as the new shelter director.

“Visitors to the shelter will already know Erica well as she’s served as our shelter manager since last summer,” said MOAS Board President Sherrie Hines. “Erica has impressed everyone she’s worked with, routinely demonstrating her ability to tackle challenges facing the shelter with professionalism, positivity and compassion.”

