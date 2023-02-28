After a lengthy search, the Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter’s Board of Directors and staff has hired Erica Rollins-Hendrix as the new shelter director.
“Visitors to the shelter will already know Erica well as she’s served as our shelter manager since last summer,” said MOAS Board President Sherrie Hines. “Erica has impressed everyone she’s worked with, routinely demonstrating her ability to tackle challenges facing the shelter with professionalism, positivity and compassion.”
Rollins-Hendrix grew up on the outskirts of Walton County surrounded by a family of animal lovers and family pets that included dogs, cats, goats, horses, in addition to injured wildlife they helped rehabilitate. She has worked with animals in some capacity or another for the past 23 years and studied animal science prior to getting her degree in physical therapy. She joined the MOAS team at the beginning of January 2022 as the foster and volunteer coordinator and quickly advanced due to her experience and willingness to step up to help the shelter in multiple other capacities. She said she is excited to be stepping into this new role, and she’s already looking forward to future plans for the shelter.
Hines said Rollins-Hendrix is a caring professional.
“The board has consistently observed that Erica goes above and beyond to ensure that the shelter is operating smoothly and that the animals receive both the best care possible as well as the consistent advocacy necessary to ensure that they find homes or can be placed with rescue groups,” said Hines. “Erica has also demonstrated her ability to manage and support the shelter team even during significant adversity. The board is confident that Erica will provide the leadership that the shelter needs as it moves forward into its 21st year of service to the Madison and Oglethorpe community.”
Past director Shaina Knight served as an interim director while the board looked for a permanent director. “The board would like to express our sincerest gratitude to Shaina who stepped in to help when the shelter needed her most,” said Hines. “Her leadership has been invaluable, and we are grateful that she has also agreed to stay on a little bit longer to help make sure that we have a smooth transition.”
Hines urged the public to stop by the shelter to “get to know Erica, to meet our adoptable animals, and to find out how you can get involved.”
“The board is certain that the shelter will continue to move forward under Erica’s leadership, and that, as always, MOAS’s focus will remain firmly fixed on the animals that depend upon our shelter,” said Hines.
The Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter (MOAS) is an open-intake, largely donor-supported shelter committed to saving as many animals as possible while working to reduce pet overpopulation. MOAS takes in animals from residents of Madison and Oglethorpe counties, which together cover over 700 square miles, giving MOAS one of the largest (if not the largest) service areas in the state. MOAS relies heavily on community support to ensure that the animals have the best possible outcomes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.