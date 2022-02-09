Madison County Food Bank Director Bobbie Rooker gave an overview of the food bank’s 2021 activities Monday.
She noted that 1,061 individuals were served, along with 43,932 lbs. of food distributed, with 148 children assisted by the Christmas program and nine families receiving Christmas trees in December. A total of $1,120 was used to assist five families whose power was going to be turned off. Six families from the senior critically ill program received $200 worth of groceries a month. The seniors were also sponsored for Thanksgiving and Christmas. They received fruit, meals and Christmas gifts. Several families were assisted with clothes, blankets, hygiene items and small household items. There were also 100 hours of volunteer service in 2021 at the food bank.
“Thanks for the continued support from the county commissioners in order to serve so many in need throughout the year,” said Rooker, who was applauded for her long-time service to local citizens in need by the large crowd at the BOC meeting Monday.
