It’s time for Madison County kids to make a splash, literally.
The Rotary Club of Madison County will unveil its privately funded “Rotary Island” splash pad at the county recreation department Saturday at 1 p.m.
The 70’ by 30’ water island is located next to the softball fields at Sammy Haggard Park off Hwy. 98.
Rotary members Matt Berryman, Derek Doster and Josh Chandler spoke of the project recently, with each expressing excitement to see local kids finally enjoy themselves at the water park after plans were announced in 2019.
“We just thought this would be a great thing for our kids, something we thought was needed in the area, especially since we don’t have a community pool or anything like that,” said Matt Berryman. “It’s all wheelchair accessible to anyone. So we kind of wanted to center our focus more on a project directed at the youth but also being handicap accessible and inclusive to everyone.”
Doster said covid presented some hitches in the plans.
“It was challenging over the covid time period getting things in, getting them done, getting them completed,” he said. “Unfortunately, it drug a little longer than we had initially anticipated when we launched the effort, but I think everybody in the community will be pleased with it.”
The recreation department constructed a pavilion with bathrooms next to the facility. There are benches outside of the wet area, where parents can sit and watch their kids. There are upright water features, such as buckets dumping water, as well as sprays from ground level in different patterns.
“It’s really inclusive for a small age, toddler group so they’re not blasted by something too hard — with features where some of the older kids can have more fun, too,” said Doster.
The park will be open Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. five days a week, Wednesday through Sunday, with the facility closed each Monday and Tuesday for repair, cleaning and maintenance.
The Rotary Club is well known for its handicap ramp program, having constructed over 800 for citizens in need over the past quarter of a century, but the club has helped the community in a variety of ways over the years.
“Beyond that (the handicap program), Rotary was instrumental in establishing the senior center, the food programs, reading programs, scholarship programs, the park in Danielsville,” said Doster.
Chandler noted that the club has done a lot of work to help citizens with health and mobility issues, providing not just ramps but hospital beds, wheelchairs, knee scooters and walkers to those in need.
Chandler said the splash pad is a way to offer some joy to younger residents, no matter their ability level. He spoke of a recent evening when he watched a kid in a wheelchair take a test spin around the splash pad.
“He (the child) goes over and bumps into that activator and it turns on and seeing his face light up…that was the gotcha’ moment,” said Chandler. “Just to have something people can do right here in the county. They don’t have to drive to Athens. We (Rotary) want to make sure the things we’re doing enhance the quality of life for Madison County residents. And I think this is one of those things.”
Rotary members said there were many people who helped make the water park possible. They thanked the recreation department, along with Grady Autry and Alan Lapczynski for their help in getting the park ready. And there were a number of private donors and businesses who helped the Rotary Club make it happen. There will be recognitions at the park.
“It’s a good community effort,” said Doster.
Madison County Recreation Director Shelley Parham noted that the pavilion next to the splash pad will be available for rental starting next week.
“The splash pad itself will not be available for rental; it will remain open to the public during operation hours,” said Parham. “We're very thankful for the Rotary and their dedication to our community by helping provide this opportunity. We look forward to the continued partnership with the Rotary on this facility as well as new projects benefitting the community.”
Rec dept. offers policy details for splash pad
The Madison County Recreation Department provided the following details about the new splash pad at Sammy Haggard Park off Hwy. 98:
HOURS OF OPERATION
•Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend: Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
•The splash pad is open to the public and is wheelchair accessible.
•The Splash Park is subject to closing due to maintenance or inclement weather, which includes rain. Hours of operation may vary.
•Please check the recreation department website and social media for any closings.
•For everyone's safety, the splash pad area is under camera surveillance.
•Responsible fun and frolicking is to be expected, but please remember to play safely.
RULES
•Please enjoy the splash pad at your own risk
•No lifeguard on duty
•Toddlers must wear swim diapers
•No pets allowed
•No tobacco allowed
•Never leave children unattended
•No running or rough play
•No jumping from benches or fencing
•No foul/abusive language or bullying
•No food, drink, bottles, or wrappers shall be permitted in the immediate area of play or on the decks surrounding the splash pad
•No water balloons, water guns, or other toys allowed
•No skates, skateboards, scooters, or bicycles allowed
•No bathing, soap, detergent, or shampoo allowed
•No glass objects of any kind allowed
•Persons having an infectious or communicable disease, which can be transmitted by water, shall be excluded from use
•Spitting, spouting of water, blowing the nose, etc. in the fountain shall be strictly prohibited
•Appropriate clothing or swimwear is required
•Water approved footwear is strongly recommended
•Please do not drink the water
•Respect others
•In case of a thunderstorm, lightning, or severe weather or any kind, please vacate the fountain area immediately and seek shelter.
•The Madison County Recreation Department, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to remove, restrict, or ban anyone from the splash pad area for violation of any of these rules.
