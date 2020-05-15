A Royston man is behind bars for allegedly attacking and threatening to kill kayakers on the Broad River at Roy Woods Road on May 9.
“Justin Matthew Bruce, 31, turned himself in this morning and has been charged with aggravated assault and simple battery,” Captain Jimmy Patton said.
The incident reportedly happened as several kayakers were attempting to get out of the river when Bruce approached them, insulting one of the men who had long hair, using obscenities.
One witness said they were like “whoa man, we are just trying to get off the river, why are you talking to us like that?”
Bruce allegedly became more aggressive and threatened them, attacking the long-haired man and trying to drown another before allegedly punching one of the women kayakers in the face, causing her to fall in the water.
He also allegedly told them he had a gun in his truck and would get it and “kill them all.”
The man left the scene before officers arrived in a truck with kayaks in back, according to the report.
Multiple witnesses also told officers the suspect’s girlfriend was on scene and told the suspect to stop what he was doing and “just hit her.” They also said he kept saying “I’m a Marine, I have PTSD.”
Patton said Bruce is awaiting a bond hearing through magistrate court.
