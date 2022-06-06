Angie McGinnis and Dan Lampe will face off in a runoff for the county school board District 2 seat June 21 after neither candidate secured more than 50 percent of the vote in the May 24 election.
That’s the only county race on the runoff ballot. And the nonpartisan election will be on both Republican and Democratic ballots in District 2.
“If a voter did not vote in the May primary they can vote in the runoff,” said Madison County Board of Elections Chairperson Tracy Dean. “Also whatever ballot style the voter chose in the primary that is the ballot style they will vote in the runoff.”
Mike Collins and Vernon Jones will face off June 21 for the United States House of Representative Republican nomination for the District 10 seat in Congress. The winner will face the victor of the Democratic runoff for that seat between Jessica Allison Fore and Tabitha Johnson-Green.
Four other runoffs are on the Democratic ballot, including Charlie Bailey and Kwanza Hall for the party’s lieutenant governor nomination; Dee Dawkins-Haigler and Bee Ngueyn for Secretary of State; Raphael Baker and Janice Laws Robinson for Commissioner of Insurance; William “Will” Boddie, Jr. versus Nicole Horn for Commissioner of Labor.
Early voting for the runoffs is Monday, June 13 to Friday, June 17 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the county elections office at on Albany Avenue across from the county government complex.
The runoffs will be held June 21 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the county’s 12 polling locations.
