Safety will continue to play an important role in the school system’s budget, as the Madison Board of Education prepares for the next fiscal year.
Chairman Robert Hooper discussed safety as a top priority in his remarks at the April 11 BOE meeting.
“Safety is of the utmost importance for our children,” he said. “We can't stress enough from the board and classroom administration that we want to safely educate our children. We care for our children — that's always a top priority and always will be.”
“We try to be prepared; we try to be ready,” he continued. “As we know in today's world, in general, sometimes even the best measures maybe fall short, but we're not going to fall short because we didn't try.”
He noted a number of safety measures including the school system’s annual safety and preparedness training for faculty, staff and students. The school system also recently received a rural safety grant from the state, with a portion being used for digital mapping of the schools to aid law enforcement in emergency situations.
Other safety measures the school system is looking into include an increase in gates and fences, an increase in cameras, an additional school resource officer at the high school and improvements to front-office areas.
In his remarks, Hooper also asked for community input about what could be done to enhance safety.
RECOGNITION
The BOE recognized the middle school girls’ golf team, which won the NEGIAA region championship for the third year in a row.
The following students played on the team: Brooke Porterfield, Cora Beth Strickland, Eva Czaplinski and Ella Stovall.
The BOE also recognized the following district-level Young Georgia Author winners: Mason Turner, kindergarten; Caia Jackson, first grade; Ben Steed, second grade; Kyra Lloyd, third grade; Aubri Wallace, fourth grade; Temperance King, fifth grade; Lorraine Bjork, sixth grade; Amelia Jo Collinsworth, seventh grade; Bianca Styles-Whitener, eighth grade; Abbigail Bentley, ninth grade; Turley Carraway Best, 10th grade; Aylah Jordan, 11th grade; and Alana Clark, 12th grade.
Lloyd and Wallace were also named RESA-level winners.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business April 11, the BOE approved:
•the state site application for the addition to Comer Elementary School. The application will be submitted to the Georgia Department of Education.
•the use of funds totaling up to a combined $100,000 for the purchase of a forklift for the maintenance department and a van for the technology department.
•the extension of the Georgia Education Cooperative food bid for 2023-2024.
•overnight field trips
PERSONNEL MATTERS
The BOE also took the following personnel actions:
Central
•approved leave without pay for psychologist Tiffany Hogan.
Colbert Elementary
•hired Deborah Allen as a teacher pending graduation/certification.
•approved a transfer from Hull-Sanford Elementary for Theresa Bettis as a teacher.
•approved additional duties for Samantha Foster with the ESSER learning loss support afterschool program.
•hired Brittini Gilland to replace E. Hicks as a teacher.
•approved leave without pay for teacher Jenny Heath.
•hired Parker Minish as a teacher pending graduation/certification.
•approved additional duties for Amanda Cate Moore with the afterschool program.
•hired Cynthia Pattillo to replace T. Evans as a teacher.
Comer Elementary
•hired Gina Barnard for a new allotted teacher position.
•hired Penny Chappell to replace L. Kingen as a teacher.
•approved leave without pay for teacher Andrea Collier.
•approved leave without pay for paraprofessional Lauren Davis.
•hired Kaitlyn Denton to replace H. Braswell as a teacher.
•approved leave without pay for teacher Elizabeth Fields.
•approved a transfer from Hull-Sanford Elementary for Janice Gunnin as a counselor.
•approved leave without pay for paraprofessional Heather Heath.
•approved leave without pay for teacher Melanie Ingram.
•approved leave without pay for teacher Elizabeth Youngblood.
•approved a transfer from the Early Learning Center for Elvira Lampe as a paraprofessional.
Danielsville Elementary
•approved a transfer from the Early Learning Center for Taylor Andrews as a paraprofessional.
•hired Rebecca Bailey for a new allotted teacher position.
•approved leave without pay for paraprofessional Russell Cash.
•approved a transfer from the Early Learning Center for Ashley Fitzpatrick as a teacher.
•approved leave without pay for paraprofessional Brandi Jones.
•hired Blair Lee for a new allotted teacher position pending graduation/certification.
•hired Christy Sapp for a new allotted teacher position.
Early Learning Center
•approved a transfer from Comer Elementary for Heidi Braswell as a teacher.
•approved a transfer from Comer Elementary for Mara Hallberg as a paraprofessional.
•approved a transfer from Danielsville Elementary for Brandi Jones as a paraprofessional.
•approved leave without pay for paraprofessional Cornelia Reagin.
Hull-Sanford Elementary
•hired Sadie Aronson to replace N. Maxwell as a teacher.
•approved leave without pay for teacher Kalie Bradford.
•approved a transfer from Colbert Elementary for Lori Dooley as a teacher.
•hired Cassidy Etheridge for a new allotted teacher position pending certification.
•approved a transfer from Colbert Elementary for Elizabeth Hicks as a teacher.
•approved leave without pay for teacher Kaylan Marlow.
•hired Cathaleen “Kitty” Paten to replace B. Chandler and M. Greene as a teacher.
•hired Andrea Tinsley for a new allotted teacher position.
•hired Doug Wood to replace S. Bailey as assistant principal.
•approved a transfer from Madison County High School for Nate Webster as a teacher.
•approved leave without pay for teacher Corie Young.
Ila Elementary
•approved leave without pay for paraprofessional Sydney Forrester.
•approved leave without pay for paraprofessional Sarah Hawks.
•hired Anna McCurley to replace L. Murphey as a speech language pathologist pending certification.
•approved leave without pay for paraprofessional Natalee Steed.
Madison County High School
•hired Donald Allen to replace C. Lee as band director.
•approved leave without pay for paraprofessional Angie Anglin.
•hired Tyler Berryman to replace N. Webster as assistant principal.
•hired Elizabeth Booth as a long-term substitute teacher and long-term substitute paraprofessional.
•approved leave without pay for teacher Claire Bowen.
•hired William Bryant to replace A. Poss as assistant principal.
•hired Zachary Carithers to replace J. Slusher as a teacher.
•approved leave without pay for paraprofessional April Crumbley.
•hired Robert Cunningham to replace A. Jordan as a teacher.
•approved leave without pay for teacher Jennie Dyer.
•approved leave without pay for paraprofessional Mindy Epps.
•approved leave without pay for paraprofessional Charity “Faith” Greene.
•approved leave without pay for teacher Kimberly Myers.
•hired Eric Rand to replace T. Berryman as a teacher.
Madison County Middle School
•approved leave without pay for teacher Kelli Bivins.
•hired Samuel Bolton to replace K. Goreham as a teacher.
•hired Colton Bridges to replace M. Garrison as a teacher.
•hired Elizabeth Dempsey to replace K. Bivins as a teacher.
•hired Amy George to replace K. Layne as a teacher pending release from contract.
•hired Chelsea Simmons to replace C. Wennersten as a teacher.
•approved leave without pay for paraprofessional Kandace Smith.
•hired Jenna Thomas to replace C. Armel as a teacher.
•hired Dustin Howard to replace M. Christian as a teacher.
Transportation
•approved leave without pay for bus driver Sheryl Duzan.
•approved leave without pay for bus driver Mindy Epps.
•approved leave without pay for bus monitor Ta’Voyia Marnell.
•approved leave without pay for bus driver Debra Parks.
•approved leave without pay for bus driver Shelly Smith.
Information
•received the resignation/release from 23-24 contract for Alondra Arevalo as a teacher.
•received the resignation/release from 23-24 contract for Allison Clarke as assistant special education director.
•received the resignation/release from 23-24 contract for Amanda Frary as a teacher.
•received the resignation of Libby Loftis as a teacher.
•received the resignation of Ashley Mullins as afterschool director.
•received the retirement notice for Deborah Owensby as a bus driver.
•received the resignation-date correction of Dakota Parnell in HVAC/maintenance.
•received the resignation/release from 23-24 contract for Devyn Pettersen as a teacher.
•received the decline/release from FY24 contract notice for William Slusher as a teacher.
•received the resignation/release from 23-24 contract for Jaylen Ware as a teacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.