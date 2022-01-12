Madison County School Superintendent Michael Williams told the school board Tuesday about a potential radical change to high school athletics if Senate Bill SB 328 passes this legislative session.
The legislation would split the state into six regions containing an equal number of schools based on location, not the number of students. Students would be eligible to compete at any school regardless of where he or she lives, with whom the student lives or which school the student attended the previous year. Transferring students would not be required to sit out a year.
“This legislation, if adopted and signed into law, would radically change the face of high school athletics in Georgia,” wrote Georgia High School Association James R. Hines in a legislative alert to school leaders, urging them to contact legislators to oppose the proposal.
Williams said he does not support SB328. The Georgia General Assembly is back in session this week.
In a separate matter, the school board agreed to provide the City of Danielsville with a small portion of land next to the city sewage pond so that the town can move forward with its planned sewage treatment plant that will allow the city to double its sewage treatment capacity. This will allow the town to welcome more commercial development. There will be fencing and covering around the facility. Mayor Michael Wideman said work on the plant should begin in a couple of months with the system operational in about two years. The city provides water and sewer services to the school system in Danielsville, and school board members expressed a desire to see rates lowered for the schools as part of the deal with the city, but Wideman explained that the loan/grant arrangement with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) regulates the rates the city can charge. He said more commercial growth would help offset the schools’ payments for services. School board chairman Robert Hooper said he was glad for the schools and the city to work together for local improvements.
Also Tuesday, assistant superintendent Mandy Wommack reported that sales tax collections were at $282,775 for December, a record-high monthly total.
The schools approved the 2022-23 school calendar. The first day of school will be on Aug. 1, a Monday. Graduation will be May 27.
The board recognized this year’s three REACH Scholars. (See next week’s issue for a photo.)
