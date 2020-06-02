The Madison County Board of Elections and Registration will begin scanning absentee ballots at 9 a.m., Thursday, June 4. No votes will be tabulated until election day, June 9, after 7 p.m.
The scanning of the absentee ballots for the June 9, 2020 General Primary/Presidential Preference Primary/Nonpartisan/Special Election will be conducted in the Madison County Elections office at 94 Spring Lake Dr., Danielsville, GA 30633. The public is welcome to observe.
Approximately 5,400 absentee ballots were mailed to Madison County voters.
Call 706-795-6335, or email tdean@madisonco.us if you have any questions.
