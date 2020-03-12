John Scarborough was in the race to keep his seat as chairman of the county commissioners. Then, he dropped out. Now, he’s back in, with just minutes to spare.
The decision puts him in a four-person race, which includes county clerk Rhonda Wooten, whose office is adjacent to Scarborough’s in the county government complex and who serves at the chairman’s pleasure. Larry Cox and Todd Higdon are also seeking the seat, which will be decided in the May 19 Republican primary. No Democrats threw their hats in the ring for the post.
Scarborough qualified to keep his current seat at 11:54 a.m. Friday, just six minutes before qualifying closed for the 2020 elections. He said Wooten will keep her position as the county clerk.
Scarborough, who was elected in 2016, announced in the fall that he would seek re-election, then in January he dropped out of the race, citing a desire to spend more time with his family. He also announced his public support for Wooten.
“She (Wooten) has the experience and knowledge to continue leading our county,” wrote Scarborough in announcing his withdrawal from the race. “I urge your support for Mrs. Wooten.”
Following Scarborough’s most-recent announcement, Wooten posted a public statement on her campaign Facebook page about the race.
“We have four choices for the chair position,” she wrote. “I am one of the four and continue in my resolve to offer my wholehearted devotion to serving the citizens of Madison County. Chairman Scarborough has assured me that my current position as county clerk is secure and voiced his belief in my right to continue in my convictions.”
Scarborough spoke March 9 about his decision to re-enter the race.
“Rhonda shared with me that she wanted to run while I was still a candidate for the office, and she kind of went through some of the same emotions,” he said. “She kind of thought, ‘No, I don’t, yeah, I do.’ Well, I went through that, and I came in here and asked her for a few minutes of her time Friday morning and sat down and talked with her. And she said she wanted to run. I said I won’t lose a minute of sleep if I were to run and not be re-elected, but I might lose some sleep if I don’t try. It’s kind of on my heart right now.”
Scarborough said there are several things he wants to continue working on during a second term, adding that he sees things improving.
The chairman was asked if Wooten would remain in the position for 2020.
“Absolutely, it’s America,” he said. “I’m not going to blame anybody. If our working relationship becomes uneasy, and certainly if it becomes silly, whatever that might mean, then my hope is we would both agree that the situation doesn’t work out. But short of that, I’m not getting rid of her. I wouldn’t suggest replacing her, because somebody else told me to. That’s not happening. She’s been very, very good for this county. And my understanding with her is should I be re-elected, she would like to be considered to continue in this position. I don’t have any reason to not want that. A lot of people will cite the awkwardness, or loyalty issues. I don’t sense that. She made a decision at a time where we were both trying to figure out what we were going to do. And to her credit, she wants to stay with it. And that’s fine.”
Scarborough said he recognized that Wooten had made a financial commitment to run for chairman and he didn’t want to feel like he led her into a bad place.
“I didn’t want to lead somebody on and then jump in,” said Scarborough. “It wasn’t about that. My sole reservation and the reason it took so long was I didn’t want to trample that. And after talking with her, she absolved me. There is no animus or anything like that. And we’re just going to run it. I’m running to win it, though. I don’t know why anyone would do this if you don’t want to win.”
