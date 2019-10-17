John Scarborough has announced his intention to seek re-election as chairman of the Madison County Board of Commissioners.
“With a few months remaining in this year, I’ve reflected on where Madison County was four years ago and my decision to run for chairman of the Madison County Board of Commissioners,” said Scarborough, a Republican. “I made no promises, but I did ask for support as I believed I could help our county improve and move forward. By virtually every standard I believe we have.”
Scarborough said that during his term there has been a change in national leadership.
“Today, our national economy is stronger, our state economy is stronger — much of our success locally is a reflection and result of that,” said Scarborough. “We’ve made choices and decisions here at home that were difficult and painful. We are in better shape financially than last year and the year before. It is my belief this can and will continue. I am asking again for your support as I announce my candidacy for re-election as chairman of the Madison County Board of Commissioners.”
