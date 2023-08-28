In its latest initiative in the county, the Madison County Chamber of Commerce recently announced a new event called “Scarecrows in the Cities.” The goal of the event is to engage the community, showcase local businesses and add fall decor to the county’s cities.

The Chamber has organized the new celebration in coordination with the Pioneer Harvest Festival being held on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Madison County Fairgrounds in Comer.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.