In its latest initiative in the county, the Madison County Chamber of Commerce recently announced a new event called “Scarecrows in the Cities.” The goal of the event is to engage the community, showcase local businesses and add fall decor to the county’s cities.
The Chamber has organized the new celebration in coordination with the Pioneer Harvest Festival being held on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Madison County Fairgrounds in Comer.
To participate in the Scarecrows in the Cities event, the Chamber invites local and nearby businesses to register for a scarecrow that they will construct and decorate in an agriculture or Pioneer Harvest theme. Businesses can include their logos and signs near their scarecrows for advertisement.
A spokesperson from the City of Comer said “[the city] is excited to collaborate with the Chamber in this endeavor to promote local businesses.” Officials are encouraging all local businesses to participate.
The Chamber requests that the community participate in multiple ways.
The Chamber will host a scarecrow decorating contest on Facebook where community members can view each entry and vote for the favorite with the most likes. The business that builds the scarecrow with the most likes will receive a prize.
In addition, the Chamber will host a one-day scavenger hunt where community members will be invited to take photos to enter the contest. The hunt will include clues that will direct participants to scarecrows in each of the cities. Each photograph shared on social media will receive an entry for a random drawing for another prize.
Businesses may register for a scarecrow through the Chamber’s website until noon on Saturday, Sept. 22. Directions for displaying the scarecrow may also be found in the calendar tab of the website.
The scavenger hunt for the community is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 14. More details for that event are also found on the Chamber site and its Facebook page.
