The Madison County Board of Education took the following personnel actions Oct. 28:
COLBERT ELEMENTARY
•approved Family Medical Leave (FMLA) for teacher Gretchen Gust.
•approved additional duties (Camp Raiders) for Jon McClelland.
COMER ELEMENTARY
•hired Tabitha Rohme to replace Samantha Chitwood as a special ed parapro, effective Nov. 4.
DANIELSVILLE ELEMENTARY
•hired Linda Herring to replace Shelly Holeman as a special ed parapro, effective Oct. 21.
HULL-SANFORD ELEMENTARY
•approved FMLA for nurse J. Lindsay Holland.
•approved leave without pay for teacher Brittany Whiddon.
ILA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
•approved Louise Cheek as a long-term special ed substitute parapro, effective Oct. 15.
•hired Karly Reynolds to replace Carol Graham as a special ed parapro, effective Nov. 18.
MADISON COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL
•approved FMLA for secretary Shannon Felt.
•approved the resignation of teacher Andrew Felt, effective Oct. 25.
•approved the resignation of technology specialist Ryan McCurley, effective Nov. 1.
•approved FMLA for teacher Lacey Gordon for March 16 through May 22, 2020.
MADISON COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOL
•approved FMLA for maintenance worker Terry Robertson.
SCHOOL NUTRITION
•approved FMLA for cafeteria manager Wendy Gaddis for Jan. 21 to March 2, 2020.
•approved the resignation of Mary Scarborough, nutrition (Ila), effective Oct. 25.
TRANSPORTATION
•approved the resignation of Hope Graham, full-time bus drive, effective Oct. 30.
•approved the resignation of Anthony Henry, substitute bus driver, effective Nov. 12.
•approved FMLA for Paulette James, full-time bus driver, Dec. 5, 2019 to Jan. 7, 2020.
•approved FMLA for Jessica Motsinger, full-time bus driver.
•approved the retirement of Henry Danny Yancey, full-time bus driver, effective. Dec. 31.
•approved the change of Amanda Harris from part-time to full-time bus driver, effective Oct. 10.
