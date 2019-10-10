The Madison County Board of Education approved the following personnel recommendations by Superintendent Michael Williams Oct. 8:
•Colbert Elementary School: Samantha Chitwood, replace Hannah Williams as a parapro, effective date to be determined; Lizzie Williamson, additional duties, after school, 2019-2020.
•Hull-Sanford Elementary School: Megaean Black, replace Kristen Sanders, parapro, effective Oct. 14; Brandy Brown, replace Tammy McHale, parapro, effective Oct. 9.
•Ila Elementary School: Carol Graham, resignation, special ed parapro, effective Sept. 27; Mallory Jordan, Family Medical Leave, teacher, Jan. 9, 2020 to March 9, 2020; Kelli Skelton, FMLA – intermittent, teacher, Oct. 30 through Nov. 11.
•Madison County High School: Cathryn Brooks, FMLA, teacher, Sept. 24-TBD; Julie Russell, FMLA, teacher, Feb. 8 to April 3, 2020.
•Madison County Middle School: Nikki Bates, resignation, FTE coordinator, effective Sept. 20; Lori Kenyon, replace Nikke Bates, effective Oct. 14.
•School nutrition: Melody Moore, replace Donna Butler, food assistant — Ila, effective Oct. 21.
•Technology: Jenna Hill, replace Sandy Huff, district technology, effective Nov. 11.
•Transportation: Amanda Harris, replace Mitchel Sartain, part-time bus driver, effective Oct. 10; Bobbie Kesler, FMLA, full-time bus driver, Oct. 3; Deborah Owensby, FMLA, full-time bus driver, Oct. 28 through Nov. 5; Mitchell Sartain, resignation, part-time bus driver, effective Sept. 27.
