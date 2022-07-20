It’s almost time for students to grab their bookbags, head out the door and into the classrooms. School starts back Aug. 1, and school leaders are preparing for that day.
Current enrollment numbers for the upcoming school year include Colbert Elementary, 438; Comer Elementary, 373; Danielsville Elementary, 662 (which includes 172 Pre-K students); Hull-Sanford Elementary, 478; Ila Elementary School, 427; Madison County Middle School, 1,160; Madison County High School, 1,437. Total enrollment is 4,975.
Assistant superintendent Amanda Wommack told the county school board Tuesday that school officials are watching enrollment numbers for the first through fourth grades at Danielsville and kindergarten and second grade at Colbert Elementary School.
Superintendent Michael Williams said the facilities are adequate at this time to handle the projected first-day student population. Mobile units were added for the fall at Comer and Ila Elementary. However, he said residential growth over the next year could put more strain on facilities.
In a separate matter, Wommack said sales tax collections for the school system were $277,179 for June, down slightly from $281,000 in May.
She said the transportation department is fully staffed, which was met with applause, since the system struggled to staff the department last year. She said more bus routes have been added back due to full staffing.
Wommack said the school system has 42 new employees this year who will attend orientation this week. School staff returns to work Monday.
Chamber of Commerce Director Anna Strickland thanked the school board Tuesday for allowing the Chamber to operate out of the school board office. She noted that the Chamber has grown from 73 members in January 2020 to over 300 now. Strickland gave an overview of the Chamber’s involvement in school initiatives to help students be workforce ready, and school board members thanked Strickland for the job that she is doing leading the Chamber, noting that she is doing a tremendous job.
“The Chamber has grown leaps and bounds under Anna’s leadership,” said Williams.
The superintendent noted that a “confidence course” has been placed at the high school track for the JROTC program. He thanked Golden Pantry for its willingness to allocate a portion of its money from pumps between August and October for the “Food-to-Kids” program, which provides needy students with meals. He noted that the back-to-school supply drive is July 21, adding that 100 students have been registered. He said a ribbon cutting will be held for the school system’s new transportation facility either on Aug. 9 or Aug. 16.
Williams thanked the sheriff’s office for its willingness to work with the system to provide school resource officers at each school. He noted that an additional officer was approved for this year.
He provided school board members with sketches of a potential new front office space for Colbert Elementary School, adding that it may be several months before any action can be taken, as more information on costs is being gathered. The board is also looking at additional classroom space at Comer Elementary School. Williams also said the school system has not yet found property in Ila to purchase for a planned facility to replace the county’s oldest school.
He said the schools are required by the state legislature to adopt a policy regarding unruly citizens at school board meetings, adding that a procedure will be approved, while pointing out there has been no need for it at any meetings.
Commissioner Terry Chandler attended Tuesday’s meeting and said the ag center committee is ready to move forward in partnership with the school board in establishing an ag center in Danielsville. He said the committee is waiting for the framework for the agreement from the school system’s attorney. Chandler also met in closed session with the board to discuss real estate.
Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jody Goodroe noted the achievements of high schoolers on AP exams this year and said the school has testing results that it will make public Friday.
The board also approved the superintendent’s personnel recommendations, which will be published in the next issue of The Journal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.