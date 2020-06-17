The Madison County Board of Education agreed last week to allow the City of Colbert and Piedmont Well to drill an exploratory well on the Colbert Elementary School property.
Superintendent Michael Williams said the city is in need of additional water sources.
In other business, the following personnel recommendations were approved by the BOE:
•Central office – Faith Blalock was hired as a special ed secretary to replace J. McHenry.
•Early Learning Center (ELC) – Tanner Sartain was hired to as a pre-K teacher to replace L. Charles.
•Hull-Sanford Elementary – Parapro Torie Bray was transferred to the ELC; paraproRussell Cash was transferred to Comer; teacher Robin Epps was transferred to the ELC; parapro Ashely Maddox was transferred to Comer and teacher Franklin May was transferred to Comer.
•Ila – Mary Branyan was hired as school nurse to replace M. Morgan.
•MCHS – Madison Bracken was hired to replace science teacher L. Moreland; Christie Haggard was hired as the media specialist to replace Ginni Edwards; Amy Hancock was hired to replace ELA teacher Lee Burroughs; Jonathan Phillips was hired as a science teacher to replace B. Thornton; Allison Sarna was hired as an ELA teacher to replace D. Chandler and Jessica West was hired as an ELA teacher to replace C. Haggard.
•MCMS – Leave without pay was granted for secretary Amelia Durham.
•Transportation – Cheryl George was moved from fulltime driver to fulltime sub driver; Megan Johnson was transferred from fulltime sub driver to fulltime regular driver and Andrea Wayland was transferred from sub driver to fulltime regular driver.
