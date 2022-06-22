County school leaders approved the school system’s 2022-23 budget Tuesday and will soon hold hearings before setting the school tax rate at their July meeting.
Hearing dates will be announced when the county digest (overall property value) is officially set by the tax assessor’s office.
Anticipated school expenses for the upcoming year are $59.7 million, up from $55.9 million budgeted last year at this time.
The school system budgeted for a 10-percent increase in revenue from local taxes. The county digest (overall property value) is expected to be up by more than 10 percent, and the schools could offset some of the local property tax revenue increase with a partial rollback of the county tax rate. But the system will not roll back the rate to offset the entire increase in appraised values, which skyrocketed this past year due to inflated prices in the housing market in Madison County and beyond. That means the system will advertise a tax increase and hold three public hearings — though no dates have been set.
Superintendent Michael Williams has said a rollback that offset all value increases would wipe out the system’s eligibility for equalization funds from the state, which are aimed at balancing high-wealth school systems with poorer systems so students have similar opportunities. Williams said recently that the schools anticipate about $5.7 million in equalization money for next year, down from $6.8 million.
The board unanimously approved the budget Tuesday in a meeting that lasted less than five minutes.
In a separate matter, the board will soon post three proposed policy changes to the school website at madison.k12.ga.us. They include policies written to comply with actions by the state legislature, including the parents’ bill of rights and a process for “divisive concepts complaint resolution.” The board will vote on the policies at its July meeting.
The board also approved the following personnel actions Tuesday:
•the transfer of Carolyn Keller from Hull-Sanford Elementary School to Madison County Middle School
•the release of three resigning teachers from their contracts: Kayla Black, Yvette Crumley and Andrea Jarrett
•the hiring of Nikolaus Calia to replace K. Black
•the hiring of Kimberly Crawford to replace K. Taylor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.