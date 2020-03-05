Madison County is like the rest of the world — focused on the coronavirus.
School system leaders are keeping their eyes and ears open for any sign that the novel coronavirus, officially dubbed “COVID-19” that originated in China has made an appearance locally.
Superintendent Michael Williams said Tuesday that the school system is and has been reviewing its safety/crisis plan of action for the outbreak of any contagious disease and is in regular communication with the local health department as well as the state’s Department of Public Health (DPH) on where the virus is. They are also working closely with Madison County’s public emergency manager, EMS Director Bobby Smith, who also has a safety plan for a contagious disease outbreak in the community.
And with the news of the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia coming late Monday, Williams said that alertness will only intensify.
He said primary actions being taken right now with both students and staff are reminders about preventative steps that they can take not only to prevent a COVID-19 spread, should it occur in the area, but to also prevent and curtail the spread of the flu and other illnesses that are already circulating.
“Everyone needs to wash their hands often with soap and water and if you need to cough, cough into your elbow or use another way (beside hands) to cover your mouth,” Williams said. “Avoid contact with people who are sick and if you are sick, please stay home, especially if you have a fever. We do not want students or staff who are sick to be at school where they can spread infections.”
Williams said they have also been closely monitoring faculty and student attendance at all schools and have not seen a drastic difference for a typical cold-and-flu season.
“Actually attendance has been relatively good for the season but we will continue to monitor it closely,” he said.
He said the crisis plan does include a worst case scenario, which would involve closing schools for a time, depending on the situation.
Williams said a regular meeting between principals and department directors had further discussion of COVID-19 preparedness among the items on the agenda.
Last week, Williams sent out a letter to all school administrators and staff that noted that there have been questions about the virus and whether the school system was preparing for an outbreak and he noted in that letter all of the things previously mentioned. He also told told the staff that he had been in contact with Georgia DPH and that it is working closely with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in Atlanta to identify any potential outbreak and the appropriate public health action needed.
Williams said the custodial staff is working diligently to clean and disinfect schools.
With that email was an attached news release from the DPH that noted that “COVID-19 is rapidly evolving and guidance is subject to change. The preparations currently underway in Georgia are based on the best scientific information we have from the CDC. DPH will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation, and work with state partners and health care communities to incorporate the most up to date guidance in our planning and preparation efforts. DPH will continue to update Georgians through our website https://dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus, our Facebook page and our Twitter account. It is important to remember that the most accurate and timely information regarding this outbreak is available through DPH or the CDC’s website https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/index.html.”
EMERGENCY DIRECTOR ADDRESSES COVID-19
Madison County’s Emergency Manager, EMS Director Bobby Smith, said Madison County continues to receive updates from DPH and the CDC on a regular basis about the novel coronavirus COVID-19 as it spreads in the United States.
Smith said that if one of the emergency medical services ambulances picked up a patient that later turned out to be positive for COVID-19, his team would follow the same precautions as it does with flu patients.
“If the patient can tolerate it, we put a mask on them when we arrive,” he said of a patient suspected of an infectious disease. “And, of course, we wear masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) before we begin to care for them.”
He said if a patient were to later test positive for COVID-19, all medical personnel involved in the patient’s care would be tested to get a baseline (and to ensure no one was already infected and unaware of it). He said those personnel would continue to be monitored for symptoms.
“Right now, following DPH guidelines, we are encouraging everyone to follow good hand hygiene, cover their coughs and if sick, especially with a fever to stay home and stay away from others,” Smith said.
He said in a true outbreak of COVID-19 he would be the person in charge of overseeing it, but he would immediately call on the multiple resources he has with not only DPH and the CDC, but also with Red Cross and with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA).
“We are fortunate to live in a rural area while also having tons of resources to reach out to,” he said.
In an email Smith received from GEMA Tuesday afternoon, officials said they expected that “you all will receive numerous inquiries on COVID-19 over the next couple of days. Please refer these persons to the DPH and CDC websites,” adding that the sites have information tailored to a variety of audiences, including schools and businesses.
The email also noted that there are two confirmed cases of the virus in Georgia at the time and the risk of transmission remained low.
Websites for DPH and CDC are: https://dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
