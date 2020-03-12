Madison County students are off Friday, but the status of school for next week is unclear as of Thursday afternoon, though an update will be provided as soon as possible.
Superintendent Michael Williams was in a conference call Thursday discussing whether Madison County Schools would shut down next week. Gov. Brian Kemp left the decision on whether schools will be closed to each school system, though he suggested the schools might close for Friday and remain closed for two weeks.
The University of Georgia announced Thursday that it would close classes for two weeks. The spread of the coronavirus is leading to the cancelation of many events nationwide. There have been over 30 cases of the coronavirus in Georgia, with one reported death, a 67-year-old man with pre-existing conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.