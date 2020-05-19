Madison County School Superintendent Michael Williams sent the following letter out to the school community Tuesday, seeking input on the 2020-2021 school year:
Dear Madison County Community,
The Madison County Charter School System 2020 year is coming to a close, and we want to continue celebrating with our senior class! Summer break officially begins today.
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed so much of how we live our lives, and I want to thank each of you for your support during this time. We were thrown a curve ball in March when we had to close school, and we even had a few bumps in the road along the way. However, our staff, students and parents handled it accordingly and have been exceptional. As we look forward to the fall and the start of another school year, our goal once again will be to keep everyone safe.
The 2020-2021 school calendar was approved at the February board of education meeting. This calendar has pre-planning starting Aug. 3 and students returning Aug. 7. As we take all factors into consideration for the start of the 2020-2021 school year, please know that adjusting the calendar may be necessary. I appreciate your input and am requesting MC stakeholders complete the short survey at the link below regarding the possibility of adjusting the school calendar for 2020-2021.
The survey will close Tuesday morning May 26, 2020.
Sincerely,
Michael Williams
Superintendent, Madison County Schools
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScS0_bRCloipMQ78UlTGW3UaXMU2w6gX7pV9up1NjbWbXa48A/viewform
