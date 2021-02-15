Madison County School Superintendent Michael Williams released the following announcement Monday afternoon:
Governor Kemp has delayed the opening of all state offices tomorrow morning due to the likelihood of black ice across much of the state. He has also urged school systems to monitor the situation closely. Due to the threat of widespread black ice, all Madison County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay on Tuesday, February 16. School system officials will be out checking conditions in the morning. If road conditions are not safe, we will make an announcement to move to distance learning.
